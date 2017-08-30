Order up. (Ford)

It’s a match made in heaven.

By now, you’ve heard more than enough about humanity’s anxieties over driverless cars. We don’t know whom an autonomous vehicle would sacrifice in an unavoidable fatal collision, or even if we trust them enough to let go of the wheel while we read the news. But the road robots are here with a peace offering that America can’t ignore: pizza. Starting Wednesday, Domino’s and Ford are partnering up for a tasty test of the future, experimenting with a single self-driving Ford Fusion that’ll make deliveries around Ann Arbor, Michigan. Over the next six weeks, random customers can opt in to get their pies delivered by the car, which sports a touchscreen interface for customers to retrieve their order. The car will appear to be self-driving, with a just-in-case driver onboard along with sensors to help researchers watch how people handle these self-service pizza wagons. Not since Little Caesars introduced its little mascot with an imperial appetite has pizza had the chance to normalize something so world-changing.

So you have to wonder: is this the warm, greasy key to the luddite’s heart? Here’s some half-baked hypothetical hot takes about this brave new world. Start me up. This driverless experiment is about more than undercutting your roommate’s stockpile of DiGiorno—it’s about testing our reaction to driverless tech. “We're developing a self-driving car not just for the sake of technology,” Ford’s vice president of autonomous vehicles Sherif Marakby told reporters last week. “There are so many practical things that we need to learn.” Just pay no mind to people behind the tinted windows, taking notes on how dumbly you interact with a driverless delivery car. If autonomous vehicles can show us that they’re doing their jobs well, then maybe people will ease up to the idea that they can carry us, too. Then again, if a high-profile accident occurs, it could have an unwanted *ahem* domino effect on public opinion. A new twist on the last-mile problem. Here’s Domino’s President Russell Weiner describing the new frontier in pizza transport:

“The majority of our questions are about the last 50 feet of the delivery experience. For instance, how will customers react to coming outside to get their food?” Gripping. How will people solve this new door-to-street transportation challenge? What mode will they choose: sandals, sneakers, or slippers? Will this produce a new household-based sharing economy where people make retrieval part of their payment? Or perhaps you’ll pay extra for a drone to drop it right on your doorstep.