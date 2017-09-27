Lab Report: Analyzing Chicago's Historic Homicide Spike

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

Crime trends: Chicago homicide rates remain stubbornly high after a historic spike in 2016, a 60 percent increase from the previous year. Though Chicago stands out as the only major U.S. city to have seen such a spike past the year 2000, the lingering trend this year fits in line with findings from other cities, according to The Chicago Tribune:

Among 18 of the largest homicide-rate spikes analyzed by the Tribune, 11 were followed by further increases the next year. And among the seven spikes that were followed by declines none did so by more than half of the original increase. If Chicago homicides continue at the current rate, about 8 percent fewer than 2016, the city is on pace for nearly 700 and a decrease in the homicide rate by 2.2 per 100,000 residents.

First day of school: About 80 percent of Houston’s 287 schools opened Monday after a two-week delay caused by Hurricane Irma—a “remarkably speedy recovery” that suggests the city may avoid the type of school upheaval New Orleans experienced after Katrina. (New York Times)