A woman delivers food to volunteers and rescue teams after an earthquake hit Mexico City. Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Lab Report: How Mexico City's Earthquake Leveled Class Divisions

  1. Katie Pearce

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

Leveling effect: The devastation from Tuesday’s earthquake has blurred the normally rigid class divisions of Mexico City, as residents from all walks of life—in the trendy arts districts to the dusty slums—band together in rescue and recovery efforts. The Washington Post reports:

The strong sense of solidarity in a city known for its obnoxious drivers and rough edges—not to mention its social snobbiness—reflects Mexicans’ typically resilient sense of humor.

“These kinds of events bring the best out of Mexicans,” said Álvaro Jiménez, a middle-aged engineer who was volunteering in the rescue efforts. “We can fight each other like dogs when things are going well, but when somebody needs help, we band together.”

Pricey living: A U.K. study finds that Millennials are spending three times more of their income on housing than their grandparents, yet living in worse accommodations. Today’s 30-year-olds are also half as likely to own their own home as their Baby Boomer parents. (Guardian)

  • See also: London’s mayor is pinning some blame for the housing crisis on “ghost mansions,” which he plans to tax more heavily. (Next City)

The anti-sprawlers: “Cityhood” is what The Dallas Observer calls the new force shaping the Texas city, the political opposite of its “old school champions of sprawl”—and a necessary mindset to counter climate threats and lure companies like, maybe, Amazon.

Access denied: The Guardian charts wheelchair accessibility in city subways across the world, finding some big deficiencies—only nine of 303 Paris stations are fully accessible—but progress in L.A. and D.C., where 100 percent of the stations are up to code.

The gentrification train: Nashville’s mayor is used to seeing fiscal conservatives object to her light rail plans, but a new wave of opposition comes from anti-poverty advocates who fear gentrification impacts. (Tennessean)

The urban lens:

Share your city on Instagram using #citylabontheground.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. Amazon's Seattle headquarters is pictured.
    Life

    The Ultimate List of Top Contenders for Amazon's HQ2

    We sorted through the longshots and likely contenders so you don’t have to.

    1. Sarah Holder
    2. Benjamin Schneider
    3. Alastair Boone
  2. Rescue crews and observers on top of the rubble from a collapsed building that fell in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City.
    Environment

    A Brigade of Architects and Engineers Rushed to Assess Earthquake Damage in Mexico City

    La Casa del Arquitecto became the headquarters for highly skilled urbanists looking to help and determine why some buildings suffered more spectacularly than others.

    1. Martha Pskowski
  3. Design

    Octopuses Are Urbanists, Too

    Scientists were surprised to find that this smart and solitary species had built a cephalopod city. Why?

    1. Amanda Kolson Hurley
  4. Equity

    This Startup Helps You Buy a House (If You Hand Over Your Airbnb Income)

    For buyers in hot real-estate markets, a new kind of mortgage offered by a company called Loftium might offer a way to purchase a home.

    1. Kriston Capps
  5. Transportation

    Portland Prepares for the Freeway Fight of the Century

    A grass-capped highway expansion in a gentrifying neighborhood? Sounds familiar.

    1. Laura Bliss
Maps
Revealing More About the World Around Us
Click Here
Newsletters
Art and Adventures for Urban Explorers
Click Here
Let's Be Friends
Don't Miss Our Latest Stories
Click Here
Skip to content
Next Story in Life »