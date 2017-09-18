Suburban homes are pictured in Fresno, California.
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Lab Report: What Kind of Suburbs Do Millennials Want?

  1. Katie Pearce

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

The suburban future: As Census Bureau statistics show Millennials increasingly moving to the suburbs, The New York Times imagines the technology and design that will help them achieve the version of suburbia they desire:

Millennial suburbanites want a new kind of landscape. They want breathing room but disdain the energy wastefulness, visual monotony and social conformity of postwar manufactured neighborhoods. If new suburbs can hit the sweet spot that accommodates the priorities of that generation, millennial habitats will redefine everyday life for all suburbanites, which is 70 percent of Americans.

St. Louis in protest: The city saw a weekend of demonstrations after former police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted Friday on charges of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011. (The Washington Post)

Approximate urbanism: Apple’s new “town square” model fits into a trend of tech companies championing urban, civic values with its privately owned space—in rhetoric, at least. (BuzzFeed)

End of the line: The demise of Pier 55, the floating park planned for West Manhattan, could symbolize “the end of an era of benefactor-led boutique urbanism” that has riffed off the High Line model, according to Fast Company.

Music at the Tank: Artists and musicians are flocking to to the unlikely destination of Rangely, Colorado—a small conservative town of oil and gas workers—to appreciate a music venue built out of a water tank. (Los Angeles Times)

The urban lens:

Show us your city on Instagram using #citylabontheground.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. A Juggalo standing in front of Buffalo City Hall.
    Equity

    The Juggalo March Is Not a Joke

    Facepainted fans of the Insane Clown Posse are gathering on the National Mall this weekend. And they have something important to say.

    1. Mark Byrnes
  2. A prospective buyer looks at a rendering of a new apartment complex in Seoul in 2005.
    Design

    Why Koreans Shun the Suburbs

    In cities around the world, harried urbanites look to the suburbs for more space or a nicer house for their money. But in South Korea, the city apartment is still the dream.

    1. Rachel Premack
  3. Equity

    Here Is Everything Wrong With 'Bodega,' the Startup That Destroys Bodegas

    We made you a list.

    1. Kriston Capps
  4. POV

    City Buyer Beware: Not Even Amazon Is a Sure Bet

    It’s rosy at best to presume that the next 20 years will be as kind to Amazon as the last 20. Local taxpayers shouldn’t bear the risk of the corporation’s financial future.

    1. David Zipper
  5. POV

    High-Paying Jobs Alone Won't Save Big Cities

    If cities are going to sell the farm to Amazon, then the proceeds better benefit the entire community, especially those who can easily be left behind.

    1. Andre Perry
Maps
Revealing More About the World Around Us
Click Here
Newsletters
Art and Adventures for Urban Explorers
Click Here
Let's Be Friends
Don't Miss Our Latest Stories
Click Here
Skip to content