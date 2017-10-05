An elderly woman waits to cross an intersection near her Atlanta apartment. David Goldman/AP

Can their cities accommodate them?

Plenty of retirees still dream of retiring to a sun-soaked southern locale—witness the still-vigorous growth of cities like Phoenix, Arizona, and Fort Myers, Florida. But the vast majority of older Americans—more than 70 percent of those over 50, according to a 2014 AARP survey—plan to “age in place,” or stay in their homes or communities. And the desire to stay put persists across urban, suburban, and rural residents—even in Snow Belt cities and among those with the financial resources to buy that condo in Boca or Scottsdale. “Across the country, people are getting older, living longer, and staying in their communities,” says Rodney Harrell, the director of AARP’s Livable Communities program. “People move to where they like to live, they stay awhile, and then they don’t want to leave.” In cities, Harrell says, people often focus on remaining in their neighborhood—an area where for decades they may have walked through the same park, purchased groceries at the same store, and attended the same place of worship.

Welltower, a company that owns health-care real estate, from retirement communities to outpatient medical office buildings, recently surveyed 3,000 people to find out more about this desire among urbanites to age in place. Respondents were of various ages—Baby Boomers, Generation X, and Millennials—and lived in 10 cities across the country, from Seattle to Houston to Boston. One Canadian city—Toronto—was also included. “Across the country, people are getting older, living longer, and staying in their communities.” The survey showed that 7 out of 10 urbanites still want to live in their city after the age of 80. For Boomers, the share was higher, at 8 out of 10. The result was fairly uniform across the cities. Though some residents ranked their metropolises higher for livability for older residents—Washington, D.C., Miami, and Chicago got the highest marks, while Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York City received the lowest—all respondents were still largely interested in staying and complimentary of their respective cities. All generations had the same top concern for their older selves: access to high-quality health care. For 61 percent, having a good doctor was the highest priority, in contrast to the 21 percent who cited proximity to health care facilities. Baby Boomers and Millennials also shared other top concerns, namely good public transportation and proximity to family (Millennials ranked family higher than Boomers). Respondents across the board appear to have a surprisingly large amount of faith in their city’s transit: 84 percent said it’s well equipped for the elderly.

The survey also revealed that all generations are thinking of their 80-plus lives as active ones: 8 out of 10 said they want to make new friends at this age, and nearly 6 want time for romance and an active sex life. One in five expect to work part or full time after 80. And many see cities as better places to accomplish these goals. Sixty percent, for instance, believe it’s easier to meet people in cities—three times higher than other places. While it’s heartening that so many urbanites—of all generations—see their older years in this vibrant light, in many ways we’re not ready for the surge in our aging population, regardless of where they live. By 2035, one in three U.S. households, versus today’s one in five, will be headed by someone 65 or older. This will also mean a population with one in five people over 65—almost 80 million people—up from one in seven today. That’s an increase of more than 30 million people over the next two decades. As CityLab reported earlier this year, this presents numerous challenges, especially for those who want to age in place. Only 1 percent of our housing stock is currently equipped with “universal design” elements that aid older residents, like no-step entrances, single-floor living, and wide halls and doorways. And more older adults also means more lower-income adults, who will struggle to afford the rent or mortgage, let alone modify their living space or employ in-home nursing care.