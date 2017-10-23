Watch the Live Stream from CityLab Paris

  1. CityLab

Mayors Anne Hidalgo of Paris, Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles, Governor Yuriko Koike of Tokyo, and dozens of other city officials talk with leading scholars, designers, and journalists.

The fifth CityLab Summit is happening now in Paris. Hosted by the Aspen Institute, The Atlantic, and Bloomberg Philanthropies, it’s a global annual meeting of city leaders and experts in urbanism and city planning, economics, education, art, architecture, public-sector innovation, community development, and business.

Key panels and discussions from Monday’s itinerary are being streamed, live, below. View the full itinerary.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. Life

    In Montreal, French Expats Find Language Doesn't Translate to Community

    More Parisians are moving to Quebec seeking lower rents, jobs, and an easy cultural fit. But as housing prices rise, so does resentment among the city’s locals.

    1. Sarah Treleaven
  2. Equity

    Amazon Should Just Build HQ2 In My Apartment

    Since no city submitted the perfect bid for the company’s second world headquarters, I put together my own.

    1. Kriston Capps
  3. POV

    One of the Greatest Threats to Our Lifespans Is Loneliness

    What would society be like if health insurers and public bodies invested as much in encouraging social encounters as exercise and good diet?

    1. Laura Alcock-Ferguson
  4. Equity

    The Side Pittsburgh Doesn't Want You to See

    Pittsburgh filmmaker Chris Ivey has spent over twelve years documenting the lives of the people displaced so that the city can achieve its “cool” status.  

    1. Brentin Mock
  5. Transportation

    Do You Want Your Subway Map to Look Pretty, or to Reflect Reality?

    Londoners recently got the chance to find out.

    1. Corinne Purtill
Maps
Revealing More About the World Around Us
Click Here
Newsletters
Art and Adventures for Urban Explorers
Click Here
Let's Be Friends
Don't Miss Our Latest Stories
Click Here
Skip to content
Next Story in Life »