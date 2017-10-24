Watch Video from CityLab Paris, Day 2

  1. CityLab

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Atlantic’s Ta-Nehisi Coates, and dozens of urban leaders talk with leading scholars, designers, and journalists.

The fifth CityLab summit is happening now in Paris. Hosted by the Aspen Institute, The Atlantic, and Bloomberg Philanthropies, it’s a global annual meeting of city leaders and experts in urbanism and city planning, economics, education, art, architecture, public-sector innovation, community development, and business.

Key panels and discussions that took place Tuesday Paris time are rebroadcast below. View the full itinerary.

