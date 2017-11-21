A Maryland suburb is ringing in the holidays with a message about clean energy.

On a chilly Saturday evening in a suburb just outside Washington, D.C., a crowd of kids were furiously pedaling away on a dozen bikes bolted to the base of a 35-foot Christmas tree display. We were just minutes from Silver Spring’s annual tree-lighting ceremony at the downtown plaza, and some were seriously giving themselves a full workout.

“The faster [they] pedal, the more the light array above them will light up,”said Karl Unnasch, referring to a sort of gauge that he and fellow artist Jon Taylor—the electrician of the duo—have installed above each bicycle. Not only were the riders keeping themselves warm, they also happened to be powering the town’s—and the region’s—first bike-powered holiday tree.

With holidays just around the corner, it’s always a nice surprise to see what cities have in store for one of their most festive events of the season. Some stick with tradition, letting the massiveness of the tree and the grandeur of the ornaments speak for themselves. Others choose to ring in the holidays with a bit more creative liberty.

This year, the tree in Silver Spring is green—but not just because it’s covered with brightly hued artificial grass. The installation is powered entirely by renewable energy: Solar panels are nestled between the used bikes that adorn the structure (and that will later be donated to local families). And at the top, the star of the tree is a small wind turbine. The dozen bikes from D.C.’s Capital Bikeshare have all been wired to generate enough electricity to power a 300-watt generator when they’re in use, and altogether, they’ll keep the tree’s Christmas lights lit at night. As a bonus, and perhaps a perk to get people to actually hit the pedals, each bike station is outfitted with a USB port to charge a phone.