Lab Report: What to Watch on Election Day

Election Day: While the Virginia and New Jersey governor races hog national headlines, Politico rounds up 15 other high-impact election issues to watch today, including the St. Petersburg mayor race Obama got involved in, the most expensive ballot measure in Ohio’s history (over drug prices), and the Twin Cities’ use of “ranked-choice voting” model.

About that Virginia race, though: Vox looks at how governor’s election became a battle over sanctuary cities—which don’t actually exist in the state.

In Flint, Michigan, today’s election brings a potential recall for Mayor Karen Weaver, who today faces accusations of corruption after vaulting to national attention two years ago with her pledges to clean up the city’s lead water crisis. (New York Times)

See also: CityLab’s coverage of local ballot initiatives to watch, including Miami’s proposal to shut down its nightlife earlier, and Denver’s effort to reverse the “heat island” effect.

Presidential prospect: “I might” is what former HUD secretary Julián Castro told a crowd this week about his potential to run in the 2020 presidential race. Castro, who also served as San Antonio mayor, says the country needs someone “fundamentally honest” in the White House. (Housing Wire)

Beltline purchase complete: Atlanta plans to allocate $60 million to buy the land necessary to complete the 22-mile Beltline, which will connect 45 city neighborhoods along the rail-and-transit corridor. (Curbed Atlanta)

San Juan—> NYC: The newly opened Hurricane Service Center in New York is now brimming to capacity with evacuees from this fall’s storms—including many from Puerto Rico, which by one estimate stands to lose half a million residents fleeing from Maria. (Marketplace)

Stop, thief! In Vancouver, a city cop and former Microsoft exec teamed up for an ambitious scheme to stop bike thefts—part tech, part outreach—that’s brought results like a 70 percent decrease in Granville Island. (Guardian)

