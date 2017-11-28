Lab Report: Sidewalk Labs's Toronto Project Raises Privacy Concerns

Whose data is it anyway?: Some privacy advocates have sounded the alarm on Sidewalk Labs’s plans to create a new high-tech innovation district on Toronto’s waterfront, noting the incentives for parent company Alphabet (Google’s owner) to collect personal data from residents. In an interview with GeekWire, Sidewalk Labs CEO Dan Doctoroff emphasizes the ongoing conversation to address these concerns:

Doctoroff ... hopes that the Toronto project can become a testbed, not just for smart city innovations but for government oversight, as well. He says that in order to engender trust and create a pilot for the city of the future, it is important “not to use the data for commercial purposes but instead only to use it for the quality of life.”

When pressed, Doctoroff said that while data sharing isn’t in Sidewalk Labs’s ethos, he can’t say with definitive certainty what will happen with the information collected in Quayside. That’s because, at this stage, it isn’t clear who will own the data.

“There may be alternate structures that we don’t control, that public entities control,” he said. “We don’t know. That’s part of the conversation.”