Lab Report: Where Uber Is Actually Getting Good News

Uber’s good news: In Uber’s troubled relationship with Europe, one area has emerged as a rare bright spot: the Baltic nations. In Estonia this week, lawmakers legalized the ride-share giant’s operations, following moves by Latvia and Lithuania to regulate and clarify ride-hailing services’ legal status. It’s a case where Uber’s investment in navigating a country’s politics has ultimately paid off, Politico notes:

By putting taxis and private-hire vehicles on a similar footing, the new law significantly lessens the previous regulatory burden on taxis while still regulating private vehicles. Everyone will have to apply for a license, vehicle card and service card. App-based services won’t have to use a meter or specific signage.

New Orleans’ first female mayor: Two African-American candidates—a community organizer turned councilwoman and a prominent judge with local lineage—are in a tight race to win “the first truly post-Katrina mayoral election” in the Big Easy. (Next City)

Local news take a hit: The owner of the DNAInfo and the Gothamist network of local news websites—which includes DCist, Chicagoist, among several other city “ists”—shut down operations on all sites Thursday, a week after the New York newsroom voted to unionize. (New York Times)

Living room concerts: Airbnb has ambitions for becoming “the best platform to find music experiences and concerts,” according to a job posting that reveals the company’s desire to go “global scale” with a format for intimate live gigs held in the homes of Airbnb hosts. (Variety)

The urbanist angle on #MeToo: With sexual harassment dominating the news, Greater Greater Washington notes the significance for urban policy: harassment on streets, transit, and ride-hailing services can work against cities’ goals to reduce driving and encourage use of public space.

    Transportation

    The Economics of the Office: Why Do We Still Commute?

    The personal computer was supposed to kill the office and liberate us from hellish commutes to the city. But the average American commute has only increased since then. Could virtual reality finally change that?

  2. Transportation

    Denver Radically Expanded Its Transit. So Why Are More People Driving Cars?

    The “most advanced transit city in the west” is having growing pains.

    Equity

    The Staggering Value of Urban Land

    A new study pegs the value of America’s urban land at more than $25 trillion as of 2010. But the differences between cities are stark.

  4. Transportation

    Who Wins When a City Gets Smart?

    Last year, Columbus, Ohio, won a $50 million grant for high-tech transportation innovation, with a promise to help its most vulnerable families. Now some worry their needs are fading into the background.

    Life

    Saudi Arabia's $500 Billion Fantasy of a Utopian Megacity

    The kingdom bills its latest planned city, Neom, as a liberal metropolis where humanity can chart its future together. Can it deliver?

