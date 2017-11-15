A man stands in an Airbnb rental.
John Locher/AP

Lab Report: How Cities Are Tightening the Leash on Airbnb

  1. Katie Pearce

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

Rental restrictions: Facing glaring housing shortages, a number of large cities are now more aggressively regulating the operations of Airbnb and other short-term rental operators. This week Paris has required Airbnb hosts in the city center to cap rentals at 120 days per year. Meanwhile, the Seattle city council passed a new tax on short-term rentals, with funds intended to go toward affordable housing, as Vancouver imposes tight rules to prohibit permanent rental properties. The Vancouver Sun reports:

[Mayor Gregor] Robertson said short-term rentals affect the rental housing supply, particularly in cities like Vancouver where there is a rental housing crunch and a near-zero rental vacancy rate.

The new rules “will make sure that almost 80 per cent of those (short-term rentals) currently out there are actually legal rather than illegal, and that (with) the balance we see some return to long-term rentals,” he said. The city estimates about 1,000 units will return to the long-term market.

Preserving historic Philly: As downtown surges with commercial growth, Philadelphia is getting more proactive with defending historic properties from demolition—adding preservation staffers and setting up a new task force with help from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which this year listed the city’s neighborhoods as among its “national treasures.” (New York Times)

  • More Philly news: In the third iteration of a tech program already in place in London and New York, the new “LinkPHL” initiative will add 100 kiosks delivering free public WiFi on city streets. (Next City)

Upping Uber’s safety game: A new class-action lawsuit calls for the ride-hailing company to change many of its driver screening and safety protocols on behalf of riders who have been “subject to rape, sexual assault, or gender-motivated violence or harassment by their Uber driver.” (Recode)

AV equity: One point “no one’s even brought up” in discussing the driverless car revolution, Jalopnik writes, is where it leaves lower-income residents who have traditionally relied on affordable used cars. Will these people “be stuck walking or taking the (presumably autonomous) bus”?

Biking ballot wins: Streetsblog rounds up some big wins for bikers and pedestrians in recent ballot measures across U.S. cities, kicked off by Seattle’s $930 million property tax levy in 2015 and continuing last week with the passage of ambitious tax packages in Denver and Travis County, Texas.

The urban lens:

Our house, in the middle of our street. #publicart #lighthouse #ledlights #como #italy #citylabontheground

A post shared by Andy (@dcdnt_mnmlst) on

Show us your city on Instagram using #citylabontheground.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. POV

    Mayoral Powers in the Age of New Localism

    U.S. mayors are on the front lines of major global and societal change. It’s time for them to lead beyond the limits of their formal powers.

    1. Bruce Katz
    2. Alaina Harkness
  2. The Kunsthaus in Graz, Austria.
    Design

    The Prophetic Side of Archigram

    It’s easy to see the controversial group’s influence in left field architecture from High-Tech to Blobism 50 years later, but it’s easier still to see it in emerging technologies and the way we interact with them.

    1. Darran Anderson
  3. An artist's rendering of the future WeGrow school shows wide, airy spaces and low seating.
    Equity

    The Corporatization of Kindergarten

    The company WeWork will launch a school that teaches young children to be entrepreneurs.

    1. Mimi Kirk
  4. MapLab

    Introducing MapLab

    A biweekly tour of the ever-expanding cartographic landscape.

    1. Laura Bliss
  5. Design

    Is This Red, White, and Blue Elephant Worth Saving?

    Illinois politicians agree that Chicago’s Thompson Center should be replaced. Architects and preservationists beg to differ, and a new documentary presents their case.

    1. Benjamin Schneider
Maps
Revealing More About the World Around Us
Click Here
Newsletters
Art and Adventures for Urban Explorers
Click Here
Let's Be Friends
Don't Miss Our Latest Stories
Click Here
Skip to content