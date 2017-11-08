Lab Report: Who Won Mayors' Races Across the U.S.

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

Votes counted: Some highlights from Election Day across U.S. cities:

Charlotte, North Carolina, has elected its first black female mayor, Democratic councilwoman Vi Lyles.

It looks like Seattle’s first female mayor since the 1920s will be former U.S. attorney Jenny Durkan, who by first counts holds the lead over her urban planner opponent Cary Moon.

Incumbents sailed into to their expected wins in New York City (de Blasio), Boston (Walsh), and Pittsburgh (Peduto). In Detroit, Mike Duggan, the mayor who oversaw the city’s emergence from bankruptcy protection, also cruised to re-election, defeating the son of a son of a storied politician who was the city’s first black mayor.

In Flint, Michigan, incumbent Mayor Karen Weaver turned back a recall attempt to continue her term until 2019.

In what was known as “the ugliest, most expensive” mayoral race in the history of St. Petersburg, Florida, incumbent Rick Kriseman sealed the win.

Allentown, Pennsylvania, Mayor Ed Pawlowski won a fourth term despite the 54 counts of extortion, bribery and fraud against him.

In Cincinnati, “comeback kid” John Cranley avenged his loss in the May primaries to win a second term.

AV milestone: Waymo is ditching the backup drivers for its test cars near Phoenix, Arizona, with plans to offer its autonomous taxi fleet to the public soon. (San Francisco Chronicle)

Meanwhile, New York Times Magazine has devoted the entirety of this year’s Tech & Design issue to the autonomous car, starting first with a look at the past—the transformative interstate-building boom of the 1950s, which Disney encapsulated in its futuristic vision of “Magic Highway, U.S.A.”

Google Earth-ing pollution: Street-by-street pollution maps are now available for the California regions affected by last month’s ruinous wildfires, thanks to the work of Google Earth Outreach—a research unit that has previously measured air pollution in Oakland and methane leaks in Boston. (Bloomberg)

Anti-terrorism design: Urban planners are becoming wise to the dual purposes design features like public furniture, large art installations, and trees can serve: both enhancing city spaces and preventing vehicular terror attacks like the one in New York City last week. (Five Thirty Eight)

