Lab Report: New Orleans Elects Its First Female Mayor

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

Election win: New Orleans is now poised to have its first female mayor in the city’s 300-year history—and also the first Big Easy “outsider” to hold the post since the 1960s. City council member LaToya Cantrell, who won Saturday’s election in a landslide, first gained a political following in helping her neighborhood recover from Hurricane Katrina. USA Today reports:

Cantrell will face lingering problems even as New Orleans tourism has rebounded and blight has been reduced. Crime is one. Another is dysfunction at the agency overseeing the city’s drinking water system and storm drainage—a problem that became evident during serious flash flooding in August. Katrina was a theme in the backstory of both candidates. Cantrell moved to the city from California. Her work as a neighborhood activist in the aftermath of Katrina in the hard-hit Broadmoor neighborhood helped her win a seat on council in 2012.

Post-Brexit spoils: A secret ballot today will determine which two cities get to host key European Union institutions the United Kingdom will lose with Brexit—the banking and medical agencies, together accounting for about 1,000 top jobs. Nineteen cities in Europe are vying for the agencies, in a competition that’s “part Olympic host city bidding, part Eurovision Song Contest,” AP writes.