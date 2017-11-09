Police tape is pictured.
Adrees Latif/Reuters

Lab Report: The Hidden Force Behind Falling Crime Rates

  1. Katie Pearce

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

Grassroots fix: To explain the great crime decline that's swept across nearly ever major American city over the last 25 years, new research points to the pivotal but unsung role that community nonprofits have played—through grassroots efforts like building playgrounds and employing young men. The New York Times reports:

[Researchers] used data from the National Center for Charitable Statistics to track the rise of nonprofits in 264 cities across more than 20 years. Nonprofits were more likely to form in the communities with the gravest problems. But they also sprang up for reasons that had little to do with local crime trends, such as an expansion in philanthropic funding. A spike in nonprofits addressing subjects like the arts and medical research occurred in this same era.

Comparing the growth of other kinds of nonprofits, the researchers believe they were able to identify the causal effect of these community groups: Every 10 additional organizations in a city with 100,000 residents, they estimate, led to a 9 percent drop in the murder rate and a 6 percent drop in violent crime.

Suburban revolt: In the prosperous suburbs surrounding New York City, Seattle, and Northern Virginia, voters Tuesday shunned Republicans from office—signaling “deep alienation” among the upscale moderates who were once central to the party, The New York Times writes.

The go fly zone: Uber’s vision for flying cars became a little more firm yesterday, with the company’s announced intent to launch a few air taxis in Los Angeles in 2020, followed by a full commercial service a few years later. L.A. joins Dallas and Dubai as cities taking part in the “Elevate” program, as Uber works out air-traffic control issues with NASA. (Wired, TechCrunch)

Smokeable spaces: “Where do people use it?” is the the next frontier for states that have legalized recreational marijuana, which still ban people from using the drug in public spaces. Legislators are closely watching cities like Denver for examples on crafting rules for cannabis lounges, cafes, and tasting rooms. (Stateline)

“Instagrammable” cities: The goal of appealing designing public and private spaces to appeal to Instagram users is “subtly changing changing our visual landscapes,” Smithsonian Magazine writes—”on the streets, in stores, in museums and more.”

The urban lens:

Show us your city on Instagram using #citylabontheground.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. Amazon employees in Seattle enjoy a free banana vendor.
    Life

    How Seattle Fell Out of Love With Amazon

    We’re still working on our relationship.

    1. Carolyn Adolph
  2. A rendering of a self-driving "trackless train"
    Transportation

    Can We Just Call This a Bus?

    New “trackless trains” out of China suggest buses by any other name could smell sweeter.  

    1. Laura Bliss
  3. Life

    The Chinese Developers Turning Liberia's Beach Into a Luxury Playground

    Boosters say this mall complex will jumpstart the economy in an area decimated by Ebola and war. But longtime locals and entrepreneurs wonder what will be left for them.

    1. Annalies Winny
  4. A woman crying
    Life

    The Geography of Desperation

    A recent study maps where white, black, and Hispanic Americans experience the most pain and worry—and optimism.

    1. Richard Florida
  5. Transportation

    How to Pedestrianize a Vital Urban Street

    London’s plans for Oxford Street show that even the busiest roads can ban vehicles—but there's one major misstep.

    1. Feargus O'Sullivan
Maps
Revealing More About the World Around Us
Click Here
Newsletters
Art and Adventures for Urban Explorers
Click Here
Let's Be Friends
Don't Miss Our Latest Stories
Click Here
Skip to content
Next Story in Life »