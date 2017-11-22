Lab Report: Uber Paid Hackers To Cover Up Massive Breach

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

Uber cover-up: In the latest of its cascade of 2017 disasters, the ride-hailing giant disclosed yesterday that hackers had stolen 57 million driver and rider accounts—a breach the company concealed for more than a year after paying a $100,000 ransom. For Uber’s new chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi, who arrived after the incident, this marks another blow in his uphill climb to play “turnaround artist,” Bloomberg reports:

The hacking fallout has already begun. Within hours of the disclosure, a customer filed a lawsuit seeking class-action status, and New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman launched an investigation. More states and the Federal Trade Commission, which had settled with Uber over another privacy matter in August, will probably pile on, said Jeremiah Grossman, chief of security strategy at SentinelOne Inc., which aids companies with cyber-defense. “I’m sure they’ll get another call from the FTC,” he said.

NYC’s dead zones: A plague of empty storefronts afflicts high-rent Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn, and the New York Times has had enough. In an op-ed, the Times’ editorial board calls for tax tweaks to address this imminent threat to “the economic and psychic well-being of neighborhoods.”

In other NYC news, Politico shares FOIA-obtained emails revealing the cozy relationship New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio once enjoyed with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump—before the mayor became known as a fierce critic of the Trump White House.

Hyperloop suckers? Streetsblog laments that Colorado seems to be succumbing to “the Hyperloop fantasy,” as the state transportation officials devote money and time to not only the Rocky Mountain Hyperloop, which would hurtle passengers from Pueblo to Cheyenne, Wyoming, but also a second hyper-expensive novelty transport project: a magnetic levitation track from a startup called Arrivo, promising “the end of traffic.”