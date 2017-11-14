A self-driving car is pictured.
Brian Snyder/Reuters

Lab Report: Prepare for the Culture War Over Self-Driving Cars

  1. Katie Pearce

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

“From my cold, dead hands”: With the self-driving car revolution predicted to arrive within the next two decades, we may be facing “the next great battleground of America’s culture wars,” The Week writes. Picking up on the prediction from former General Motors VP Bob Lutz that “human-driven vehicles will be legislated off the highways,” The Week expects a messy fight to come:

Some social media users were thrilled by Lutz's prediction, commenting on the technology's potential safety aspects and how it could make commuting easier. But plenty of others were horrified at the prospect. Lots of "… from my cold, dead hands" tweets, for instance, a reference to the well-known National Rifle Association slogan. For these people, such knee-jerk opposition to driverless cars is all about maintaining personal autonomy and withstanding yet another elite assault on their lifestyle.

So you can see how this is going to play out, right? Just wait until Fox & Friends notices this issue, which means it will immediately land on President Trump's radar. And then the tweets will begin...

Jobs within reach: Measuring job access via transit, new rankings put New York, San Francisco, and Chicago on top of the 49 biggest metro regions, with Cincinnati showing the most improvement over last year’s scores from the University of Minnesota. (Streetsblog)

Universal income test: In North Carolina, the annual payment each tribal member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians receives from casino revenue could provide a case study of whether universal basic income is practical, or “just another oversimplified, undercooked Silicon Valley fix to one of the most intractable problems our society faces,” Wired writes.

Overdose mapping: An app first developed to track drug overdose deaths in Baltimore is now in use in 27 states, providing real-time data on fatal and non-fatal overdoses to more than 250 local health and law-enforcement agencies. (Stateline)

Riverfront investments: UrbanLand examines how transformational waterfront parks in Chicago, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati have come to generate big revenue for their cities—in Pittsburgh, for instance, with $20 in private investment following every public dollar.

The urban lens:

Show us your city on Instagram using #citylabontheground.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. Transportation

    Can Nashville Pull Off a $5.2 Billion Transit Makeover?

    In an era of state preemption of local authority, Nashville is pushing ahead with a major transit initiative built on new local taxes.

    1. Kriston Capps
  2. Equity

    The New 'Digital' Sanctuaries

    Cities that were at the forefront of limiting their own participation in aggressive federal immigration enforcement are now expanding the scope of their work: Protecting their residents from data-collection and surveillance, too.

    1. Tanvi Misra
  3. The exterior of a former factory lit up by red and purple lights
    Environment

    What Post-Industrial Cities Can Learn From Each Other

    A new alliance has representatives from Pittsburgh, Essen, Beijing, and other metros swapping strategies for transforming from a factory town to a sustainable city.

    1. Linda Poon
  4. A man bikes past the Google campus in Mountain View
    Equity

    How Google Can Help San Jose Become a Model of Inclusive Urbanism

    A new Google campus in San Jose will be a chance for the tech giant to pioneer a more equitable form of urban development—and regain public goodwill.

    1. Richard Florida
    2. Benjamin Schneider
  5. One of Richard Hambleton's "Shadowmen"
    POV

    The 'Shadowmen' Who Preyed on Urban Fear

    Richard Hambleton was a pioneering street artist in 1980s New York. His haunting works didn’t call attention to the city’s high crime—they piggybacked on it.

    1. Glenn Dixon
Maps
Revealing More About the World Around Us
Click Here
Newsletters
Art and Adventures for Urban Explorers
Click Here
Let's Be Friends
Don't Miss Our Latest Stories
Click Here
Skip to content
Next Story in Life »