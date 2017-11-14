Lab Report: Prepare for the Culture War Over Self-Driving Cars

A morning roundup of the day’s news.

“From my cold, dead hands”: With the self-driving car revolution predicted to arrive within the next two decades, we may be facing “the next great battleground of America’s culture wars,” The Week writes. Picking up on the prediction from former General Motors VP Bob Lutz that “human-driven vehicles will be legislated off the highways,” The Week expects a messy fight to come:

Some social media users were thrilled by Lutz's prediction, commenting on the technology's potential safety aspects and how it could make commuting easier. But plenty of others were horrified at the prospect. Lots of "… from my cold, dead hands" tweets, for instance, a reference to the well-known National Rifle Association slogan. For these people, such knee-jerk opposition to driverless cars is all about maintaining personal autonomy and withstanding yet another elite assault on their lifestyle. So you can see how this is going to play out, right? Just wait until Fox & Friends notices this issue, which means it will immediately land on President Trump's radar. And then the tweets will begin...

Jobs within reach: Measuring job access via transit, new rankings put New York, San Francisco, and Chicago on top of the 49 biggest metro regions, with Cincinnati showing the most improvement over last year’s scores from the University of Minnesota. (Streetsblog)