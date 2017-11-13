Two subway passengers framed by a train window.
Passengers ride the L train during a morning commute. Lucas Jackson/Reuters

New York's Subway Announcements Go Gender Neutral

  1. Teresa Mathew

MTA is instructing staff not to say “ladies and gentlemen” anymore, preferring “passengers” or “riders” instead.

New York’s subway system is getting a gender-inclusive upgrade.

The city’s Metropolitan Transport Authority (MTA) recently instructed its staff to replace the phrase “ladies and gentleman” in all announcements with gender-inclusive language, like “passengers,” “riders,” or “everyone.” As local news source PIX11 reports, the change applies to bus drivers and subway conductors alike, and the city will be updating recorded messages that contain the outdated language.

This change reflects the MTA’s new communications policy. In July, the MTA released a Subway Action Plan, whose first phase promised to address a host of topics, including customer communications. Now, the agency says it plans to move away from pre-recorded messages entirely and wants conductors to make more live announcements. MTA spokesman Jon Weinstein said in a statement that the MTA is, “fundamentally changing the way we talk with riders to give them better and clearer information.”

Currently, communication between riders and drivers can be politely summed up as opaque. Whether a train is stopped for 5 minutes or 30, passengers are often treated to the same explanation: that they are delayed “due to train traffic ahead.” The reason for the traffic—a herd of Rodents of Unusual Size migrating across the tracks, a subway performer getting a hat stuck in a door, the emergence of a sinkhole on the 2/3 line—remains a mystery.

The MTA has a long way to go in terms of replacing signal equipment, making track repairs, and rolling out their new, integrated app. But this will be a symbolic victory for New Yorkers who care about gender identity inclusivity—as soon as the speaker systems are updated so riders can actually hear what the conductors are saying.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. Design

    Is This Red, White, and Blue Elephant Worth Saving?

    Illinois politicians agree that Chicago’s Thompson Center should be replaced. Architects and preservationists beg to differ, and a new documentary presents their case.

    1. Benjamin Schneider
  2. Barbara Kruger's 2016 mural "Untitled (Blind Idealism Is...)," as seen from the High Line.
    POV

    The High Line Is Trolling Us

    New York City's elevated park boasts a seductive collection of public art, with a striking message about urban displacement.

    1. Michael Friedrich
  3. Cars are seen during early rush hour in Monterrey, Mexico on June 15, 2017.
    Transportation

    The Economics of the Office: Why Do We Still Commute?

    The personal computer was supposed to kill the office and liberate us from hellish commutes to the city. But the average American commute has only increased since then. Could virtual reality finally change that?

    1. Greg Rosalsky
  4. Stuff

    The Gentrification of City-Based Sitcoms

    How the future ‘Living Single’ reboot can reclaim the urban narrative ‘Friends’ ran off with.

    1. Brentin Mock
  5. Life

    The Morality of the City

    In his new book The Ordinary Virtues, the writer and politician Michael Ignatieff reveals the “moral operating systems” that keep cities together.

    1. Ian Klaus
Maps
Revealing More About the World Around Us
Click Here
Newsletters
Art and Adventures for Urban Explorers
Click Here
Let's Be Friends
Don't Miss Our Latest Stories
Click Here
Skip to content