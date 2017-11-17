Navigator: Moving

Our Friday newsletter with stories and adventures for urban explorers. With a new writer and soon, a new platform.

In June, I wrote what was essentially an ode to the building where I rented the first “room of my own.” In this massive D.C. apartment complex—(the largest under one roof in the city!)—worlds collided. The mix of different ethnicities, genders, classes, and ages may not have meant true integration, but I still saw it as something rare, and of value, in a fast-homogenizing city. This week, I moved out. Transitions can be hard, but I’m hoping the next chapter is thrilling and revelatory—both IRL and on this newsletter. My friend and former colleague Jessica Hester started Navigator with the goal of rekindling wonder in the ordinary; I intend to honor that spirit. In the coming months, I hope we can unpack the flaws and flurry of city life together. Alright, let’s get to the good stuff! Reading List: This week, Jessica Hester wrote an amazing story about the 16,000 archeological sites in Miami that are at risk of being destroyed by climate change-induced flooding. Also on CityLab: Check out my long read on the reasons behind the persistent stigma in the suburbs of Paris. Kriston Capps revealed the truth behind an internet meme making waves among urbanists. And Mimi Kirk wrote about how, during the cold war, the Soviets made a series of beautiful (and creepily detailed) maps of the world.

From one town to the next: I’m enjoying Nomadland by Jessica Bruder—a book about the growing number of formerly middle class families that have taken to the road since the financial crisis, trying to make ends meet. View from the ground: @madalinaa_b captured Copenhagen at sunset, @adntoni admired a building designed by Le Corbusier in Geneva, @vanzijp photographed some Stockholm train blues, and @lekurosawa shot this stolid piece of architecture in Montreal. After you’ve recovered from the Thanksgiving food coma, show us how your city is transitioning from fall to winter. Is it already snowing where you live? Which neighbor already put up their Christmas lights up? Which ones never took their decorations down? Tag us on Instagram with the hashtag #citylabontheground. Two housekeeping notes before I let you get on with your weekend: One, we’re going to be moving over to a new platform, so you may notice a different version of this letter in your inbox. Adding newsletters@citylab.com to your contact lists might keep it from going to spam. Two, from now on, we will be sending Navigator out every other week on Friday afternoons. Make sure to check your spam folder if you don’t receive it on December 1. Finally, we’d love to hear from you! If you’d like to share what you’re watching, reading, or streaming, drop me a line at tmisra@theatlantic.com with the subject “cityreads” or tweet it @citylab with the hashtag #cityreads. Have a great Thanksgiving! Tanvi @Tanvim