Writers at DNAinfo and Gothamist had voted to unionize last week. Scott Heins

What's the Best Thing Local Publications Like DNAinfo Have Done For Your City?

  1. Gracie McKenzie

It’s been a rough couple of weeks.

It’s been a few weeks of reckoning yet again with the future of local media.

The Baltimore City Paper published its last print edition the week before Halloween (though a new publication is coming in its place), the Washington City Paper is up for sale, and Thursday provided the kicker.

The network of city news sites collectively known as Gothamist and DNAinfo abruptly went dark, to the surprise not only of readers to but of most of the staff, also.

CEO Joe Ricketts, who started DNAinfo in 2009 and bought Gothamist and its network of sites (Chicagoist, LAist, SFist, DCist, and Shanghaiist) in March 2017, announced the closure a week after the staff voted to unionize, in a statement that read: “DNAinfo is, at the end of the day, a business, and businesses need to be economically successful if they are to endure.”

“I'm hopeful that in time,” Ricketts added, “someone will crack the code on a business that can support exceptional neighborhood storytelling for I believe telling those stories remains essential.”

Help us tell the story of what these publications mean to cities. What's the best thing local publications like Gothamist, DCist, Chicagoist, LAist, SFist, Shanghaiist, or alt-weeklies have done for your city?

To get the wheels in your head turning, here are a few Twitter tributes already circulating:

Help us out? Comment here, Tweet at us, comment on this post on Facebook, or send me an email (link below my name here.) While the sites were completely replaced with Ricketts’s note on Thursday and Friday, the archives have since been restored—so please send us links, too!

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. Cars are seen during early rush hour in Monterrey, Mexico on June 15, 2017.
    Transportation

    The Economics of the Office: Why Do We Still Commute?

    The personal computer was supposed to kill the office and liberate us from hellish commutes to the city. But the average American commute has only increased since then. Could virtual reality finally change that?

    1. Greg Rosalsky
  2. A truck dumps compost materials inside a receiving area at the Cedar Grove processing facility near Seattle, Washington.
    Environment

    How Much Food Do Cities Squander?

    Researchers have unearthed the wasteful habits of households and businesses in Nashville, Denver, and New York—and created a blueprint for curbing them.

    1. Jessica Leigh Hester
  3. A small group stands in front of a screen, watching a 3-D presentation on Neom.
    Life

    Saudi Arabia's $500 Billion Fantasy of a Utopian Megacity

    The kingdom bills its latest planned city, Neom, as a liberal metropolis where humanity can chart its future together. Can it deliver?

    1. Mimi Kirk
  4. A woman rides her bike on a snowy day in Amsterdam.
    Transportation

    5 Reasons Why Amsterdam Works So Well for Bikes

    Skip or short-change any one of them and your city of bikes won’t work as well.

    1. Norman Garrick
  5. Aerial view of nighttime Chicago
    Equity

    The Staggering Value of Urban Land

    A new study pegs the value of America’s urban land at more than $25 trillion as of 2010. But the differences between cities are stark.

    1. Richard Florida
Maps
Revealing More About the World Around Us
Click Here
Newsletters
Art and Adventures for Urban Explorers
Click Here
Let's Be Friends
Don't Miss Our Latest Stories
Click Here
Skip to content