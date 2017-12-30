Navigator: Hometown Redux

Hello, and welcome to a special Saturday edition of Navigator!

It’s the end of 2017—the year of news alerts. The world has changed in profound ways; and the more uncertain it becomes, the more I find myself searching for comfort in memories of home. But like I mentioned in the last edition of this newsletter, it’s jarring to then come back and realize that home is no longer as you remember it.

My fondest memories are of Delhi’s famously crisp winters: Diwali, steaming pots of chai, high beams cutting through the fog, and my mom carrying a kanger under her shawl at Kashmiri weddings. One year, temperatures fell so low, my school decreed that girls could wear jeans instead of the drab skirts that were a part of our school uniforms. We felt so American—so individual.

But now, the Delhi winter is dead—replaced by a gloomy, temperate smog. And as with other big and small injustices in India, this city’s poisoned air is becoming normalized.