Navigator: Think Local

What’s a thing that only your hometown does right—that perhaps everyone else does wrong? What’s something local that you really, really take pride in? For Laura Bliss, our transport whiz who’s from L.A., it’s the public bus system. (“We have transit, mofos!”) For Kriston Capps, it’s Texan chili. You’re likely to find him preaching the gospel of real, beanless chili to an innocent bystander at a bar or a celebrity chef on Twitter. He’s devoted many words to this cause—here at CityLab and elsewhere on the internet. For design nerd Mark Byrnes, it’s obviously a building—Buffalo's City Court. “Done by a local firm in the 1970s, it is easily one of the most badass brutalist civic buildings on earth,” he says. “When aliens discover the soulless remains of our scorched planet, they will gravitate to this building and understand that whatever civilization built this was once pure, good, and not to be fucked with.”

