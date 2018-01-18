Alex Brandon/AP

To the People Who Want to Spend 36 Hours in Washington

  1. Kriston Capps

Spend a day-and-a-half in D.C. and you just might find a city beyond the politico caricature.

Maybe you read in The New York Times that Showtime is the best bar in Washington, D.C., for “nightcapping with the demimonde.” Sorry. That is not something we do here. That is not something anyone has done anywhere since the Civil War. Piqued and stimulated Times readers should try a different bar—I hear they have loads of demimondes in Brooklyn. For anyone else confused about when D.C. shed its longtime status as a “white male fiefdom,” or when we opened our first non–steak house restaurant, or when we started to matter as a place, consider our recent reporting.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. Life

    Amazon Whittles Down List of HQ2 Contenders to 20 Finalists

    The list skews toward larger cities and metropolitan areas along the Eastern corridor, stretching as far north as Toronto and as far south as Miami. And it looks like some of the economic incentives might be paying off.

    1. Sarah Holder
  2. An aisle in a grocery store
    Equity

    It's Not the Food Deserts: It's the Inequality

    A new study suggests that America’s great nutritional divide goes deeper than the problem of food access within cities.

    1. Richard Florida
  3. Life

    To the People Who Want to Spend 36 Hours in Washington

    Spend a day-and-a-half in D.C. and you just might find a city beyond the politico caricature.

    1. Kriston Capps
  4. A man sits in a room alone.
    Equity

    The World's First Minister of Loneliness

    Britain just created an entirely new ministry to tackle this serious public health concern.

    1. Feargus O'Sullivan
  5. Police cars outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City
    Life

    The Great Crime Decline and the Comeback of Cities

    Patrick Sharkey, author of Uneasy Peace, talks to CityLab about how the drop in crime has transformed American cities.

    1. Richard Florida
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
Skip to content