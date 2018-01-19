The 7 Stages of Amazon HQ2 Grief

For boosters and residents in the many cities left behind in the HQ2 sweepstakes, it was a day of sadness, anger, regret, and tweeting.

On Thursday, Amazon published a shortlist of 20 finalists for its much-desired second headquarters. In Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles, Toronto, and the 16 other (fairly unsurprising) cities that made the cut, mayors and economic development organizations jumped for joy.

But in 218 other cities, it was a hard day; boosters of these left-behind towns experienced the full spectrum of grief, from shock and denial to acceptance and hope. We have documented their mourning process below.

“Thank you to all 238 communities that submitted proposals. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough—all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity. Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation.”

—Holly Sullivan, Amazon Public Policy

1) Shock and denial

Tariq Bokhari, City Council member, Charlotte, North Carolina

While I'm happy for Raleigh, I simply cannot understand how CLT doesn't make the shortlist for Amazon's HQ2. If you had told me the shortlist was 5 cities and CLT wasn't on it, I could understand that. I could even nod my head if you said 10. But 20... and no CLT? C'mon man... — Tariq Scott Bokhari (@FinTechInnov8r) January 18, 2018

Omari Fleming, reporter, NBC 7, San Diego, California