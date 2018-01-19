The 7 Stages of Amazon HQ2 Grief

For boosters and residents in the many cities left behind in the HQ2 sweepstakes, it was a day of sadness, anger, regret, and tweeting.
On Thursday, Amazon published a shortlist of 20 finalists for its much-desired second headquarters. In Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles, Toronto, and the 16 other (fairly unsurprising) cities that made the cut, mayors and economic development organizations jumped for joy.
But in 218 other cities, it was a hard day; boosters of these left-behind towns experienced the full spectrum of grief, from shock and denial to acceptance and hope. We have documented their mourning process below.
“Thank you to all 238 communities that submitted proposals. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough—all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity. Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation.”
—Holly Sullivan, Amazon Public Policy
1) Shock and denial
Tariq Bokhari, City Council member, Charlotte, North Carolina
While I'm happy for Raleigh, I simply cannot understand how CLT doesn't make the shortlist for Amazon's HQ2. If you had told me the shortlist was 5 cities and CLT wasn't on it, I could understand that. I could even nod my head if you said 10. But 20... and no CLT? C'mon man...— Tariq Scott Bokhari (@FinTechInnov8r) January 18, 2018
Omari Fleming, reporter, NBC 7, San Diego, California
Still winning! @CityofSanDiego & @thinkchulavista may not be in running for #AmazonHQ2 but #Amazon is already growing in SD. See SD Regional EDC’s statement on HQ2 loss. pic.twitter.com/KWEMnayiBd— Omari Fleming (@OmariNBCSD) January 18, 2018
2) Pain and guilt
Jean Marbella, Baltimore Sun reporter, Baltimore, Maryland
Was it the crime, the unheated schools or the lack of decent transit (RIP Red Line) that sank Baltimore's bid for @amazon #HQ2 ?https://t.co/8ckpbRRHRc— Jean Marbella (@Jean_Marbella) January 18, 2018
Abdul El-Sayed, Democratic candidate for governor, Detroit, Michigan
1/ #AmazonHQ2 choice to leave Detroit out shows that in Michigan, we're not even succeeding at @onetoughnerd goal of attracting big corporations.— Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) January 18, 2018
3) Anger and bargaining
Chris Brown, City Controller, Houston, Texas
1. Hey @amazon: I'm sure it's just an oversight, but I see that #Houston isn't on your shortlist for HQ2. Here are some reasons why you (or any business, organization, or family) should make Houston home:— Chris B. Brown (@ChrisB_Brown) January 18, 2018
Joe Gamaldi, President, Houston Police Officers Union, Houston, Texas
Thanks @amazon for considering @HoustonTX however you made a huge mistake leaving us off the short list. Greatest people, greatest city in the world #yourloss #notbitter #amazonhq2— Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) January 18, 2018
4) Depression, reflection, and loneliness
Bring A to B, local Amazon courtship organization, Birmingham, Alabama
Thank God for Prime. *adds to cart* pic.twitter.com/FZhLSOtQ43— Bring A to B (@BringAtoB) January 18, 2018
Calgary Economics, economic development group, Calgary, Canada
We’re disappointed that Calgary was not included on Amazon’s #HQ2 short list, but we’re proud of Calgary’s bold campaign and our community for rallying around it. The global attention received will help attract other companies to come to #yyc. But in the meantime, go, Toronto go! pic.twitter.com/GdFzLvbFWN— Calgary Economic Dev (@calgaryeconomic) January 18, 2018
SkewedAtBirth, Twitter user, Buffalo, New York
Yo @amazon #Buffalo coulda been yo primiest prime bae. pic.twitter.com/HPHPOkNjpo— SkewedAtBirth (@skewedatbirth) January 18, 2018
5) The upward turn
Mayor Sly James, Kansas City, Missouri
I understand that some Kansas Citians may be disappointed by the Amazon announcement, but it’s important to remember that as a result of this very collaborative effort, more people today know more great things about Kansas City than they ever did before. Onward & upward #KC5Stars— Mayor Sly James (@MayorSlyJames) January 18, 2018
Mayor Lydia Krewson, St. Louis, Missouri
Working together as a region on @Amazon #HQ2 forced us to focus on our assets. We will continue to use the proposal we put together as a blueprint for growth.— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) January 18, 2018
6) Reconstruction and working through
Scott Maxwell, Orlando Sentinel columnist, Orlando, Florida
Love my city, but there is a disappointing lack of candor, self-awareness in this piece when Orlando leaders say the only reason we missed out on Amazon HQ2 was because this community didn't "pitch" itself well.— Scott Maxwell (@Scott_Maxwell) January 19, 2018
That's simply not true.https://t.co/KB2cG5PvrX
Jason Williams, Cincinnati Enquirer columnist, Cincinnati, Ohio
What are some things Cincinnati can do to better compete for Apple and other big jobs projects? 3 pragmatic suggestions ... https://t.co/pNb13EYrUa— Jason Williams (@jwilliamscincy) January 19, 2018
7) Acceptance and hope
Marcus Green, reporter, WDRB News, Louisville, Kentucky
Joint statement from @KentOyler of @GLIchamber and Mary Ellen Wiederwohl of Louisville Forward, the city's economic development agency, on #HQ2 bid: “Greater Louisville submitted a very competitive bid for Amazon HQ2. We will continue to swing for the fences every day.”— Marcus Green (@MarcusGreenWDRB) January 18, 2018
Joe MacLeod, former columnist, Baltimore City Paper, Baltimore, Maryland
C'MON BALTIMORE CHEER UP EVER FORWARD THERE'S GOTTA BE ANOTHER CATHEDRAL OF INDENTURED SERVITUDE WE CAN LURE TO OUR FAIR CITY— JOE MACLEOD (@JOEMACLEOD666) January 18, 2018
Dan Gilbert, businessman, Detroit, Michigan
