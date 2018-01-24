What’s going on with Amazon Go, the e-retailer’s automated convenience store?

Samantha Yu decided to do a little Amazon-themed sightseeing during her visit to Seattle from Vancouver for a business trip on Monday. She walked by the famous Amazon spheres (which will soon be open to the public), then half a block further to the new Amazon Go store, in the heart of the e-retailer’s booming neighborhood at the northern edge of downtown Seattle. On its opening day, the cashier-free convenience store was buzzing with journalists and rubberneckers.

To enter, Yu downloaded the Amazon Go app and held her phone up to a scanner. She picked up a sandwich and a chocolate bar, then just walked out. A few seconds later, a receipt for her purchase materialized in her phone.

Amazon Go is built around eliminating the inconvenience of the checkout line. The idea is simple, but the execution requires enormous data-crunching resources. Instead of workers manning cash registers, it has banks upon banks of tiny cameras that constantly monitor the world within the store, and all who enter it. Every time you pick up a banana or a can of soda, Amazon Go knows.

“If people like that future, I guess they can jump into it. But to me, it seems pretty bleak.”

The first Amazon Go pilot store opened last year for employees only, but only let the general public in this week. It’s not yet clear what the company plans to do with the model; based upon the wave of disruption Amazon brought down upon bookstores (and then practically every other kind of store), you’d be forgiven for suspecting them of wanting to force corner stores and delis out of business. But it’s important to remember that Amazon profits more these days from selling data storage and data processing in the cloud than it does selling physical goods. This, more than anything else, may explain Amazon’s fascination with small brick-and-mortar stores: It’s about demonstrating a new technology, not carving profits out of candy bars and energy drinks.

Wherever Amazon Go is heading, Bill Ingram does not like it. He stood outside Amazon Go with a friend, holding a hand-painted banner that read “YOUR FUTURE IS TOTAL SHIT.” What will all the cashiers do, he asked, once their jobs are automated? “One by one, they’ll eliminate all these little jobs,” he explained. “If people like that future, I guess they can jump into it. But to me, it seems pretty bleak.”