The Many Police Forces of Mexico City

A glimpse into the often maligned and rarely appreciated police forces that manage the megacity.

In Mexico’s capital region, a jurisdictional fault line separates the police force of Mexico City from the police force of the rest of the State of Mexico.

The police force of Mexico City counts 84,000 uniformed officers, the State of Mexico counts 73,000—most of which are posted in the periphery of the megacity. In 2011, the last year for which a statistic can be found, 374,044 crimes were committed in the Greater Mexico City Area. In the last year, the homicide rate in Mexico City proper was 13.4 per 100,000 while in the State of Mexico it was around 18 per 100,000.

Behind the numbers lies a much more complex reality.

Specialized helicopter units race organs for transplants through the air, boats patrol canals and lagoons in the semi-rural south of the megalopolis, riot police travel in buses to the city’s more than 7,000 demonstrations, traffic police stand in the elements as crowds gather for events while thousands of cameras across the region monitor everyone’s movement.

Some of the most crime-ridden zones are centered exactly where two jurisdictions meet.

The tasks of first response and maintaining public order in the megacity are divided as follows: Federal police patrol the highways, guard government buildings, and protect key infrastructure including the airport; Mexico City police maintain the order within the limits of the Mexican capital; and the 23 municipalities agglomerated within Mexico City each have their own municipal police force.

These four categories of police forces are subject to political appointments that are made, respectively, by the president of Mexico, the mayor of Mexico City, the governor of the state of Mexico, and the mayors of each municipality.