Housing scoop: We’ve obtained a draft document that suggests the Trump administration could introduce minimum work requirements for recipients of housing aid, while raising rents for others. CityLab’s Kriston Capps has the story.
Kidz bop: How do you measure how kid-friendly the design of your city is? Try the “popsicle test.”
Convictions stashed: Prosecutors in San Francisco have announced they will throw out thousands of cannabis-related convictions for residents dating back to 1975, as NPR reports. CityLab’s Brentin Mock is on the story: “After California legalized recreational use this year, San Francisco is one of a number of cities in the state that are building and strengthening their racial equity provisions, in what’s looking like a race to the top. It’s these kind of “marijuana justice” provisions that Senator Cory Booker would like to make federal law.” Watch for Brentin's forthcoming story.
“Detroit never died. It might have gone to sleep for a minute, but it never died.”
For our Travel Like You Live Here series, CityLab’s Alastair Boone asked two native Detroiters to give us their tips for sights, sounds, shopping, and good food in Motor City.
