Also today: Could self-driving trucks be good for drivers?

What We’re Following

Housing scoop: We’ve obtained a draft document that suggests the Trump administration could introduce minimum work requirements for recipients of housing aid, while raising rents for others. CityLab’s Kriston Capps has the story.

Kidz bop: How do you measure how kid-friendly the design of your city is? Try the “popsicle test.”

Convictions stashed: Prosecutors in San Francisco have announced they will throw out thousands of cannabis-related convictions for residents dating back to 1975, as NPR reports. CityLab’s Brentin Mock is on the story: “After California legalized recreational use this year, San Francisco is one of a number of cities in the state that are building and strengthening their racial equity provisions, in what’s looking like a race to the top. It’s these kind of “marijuana justice” provisions that Senator Cory Booker would like to make federal law.” Watch for Brentin's forthcoming story.