Housing scoop: We’ve obtained a draft document that suggests the Trump administration could introduce minimum work requirements for recipients of housing aid, while raising rents for others. CityLab’s Kriston Capps has the story.

Kidz bop: How do you measure how kid-friendly the design of your city is? Try the popsicle test.”

Convictions stashed: Prosecutors in San Francisco have announced they will throw out thousands of cannabis-related convictions for residents dating back to 1975, as NPR reports. CityLab’s Brentin Mock is on the story: “After California legalized recreational use this year, San Francisco is one of a number of cities in the state that are building and strengthening their racial equity provisions, in what’s looking like a race to the top. It’s these kind of “marijuana justice” provisions that Senator Cory Booker would like to make federal law.” Watch for Brentin's forthcoming story.

Andrew Small

How the Urban-Rural Divide Plays Out in Puerto Rico's Second-Largest City

In Ponce, Puerto Rico, 92 percent of urbanized areas have electricity, but not a single rural neighborhood does.

Martín Echenique

Bail Reform Takes Flight in Philly

With the passage of a new resolution, Philadelphia becomes the latest city pushing to end money bail.

Teresa Mathew

A Former Gestapo Headquarters Gets a Tone-Deaf Redevelopment

As this week’s protests show, memories of what went on there are far from gone—nor should they be.

Feargus O'Sullivan

What Really Ails Detroit?

The city’s former health department director is making a historic run for governor—at age 33. And he’s got ideas about why Amazon just spurned the Motor City.

Alastair Boone

Could Self-Driving Trucks Be Good for Truckers?

That’s what a new study from Uber’s self-driving-truck team says, and a variety of trucking experts think they might be right.

Alexis C. Madrigal

What Amazon Does to Poor Cities

The debate over Amazon’s HQ2 obscures the company’s rapid expansion of warehouses in low-income areas.

Alana Semuels

(Mike Burdick/CityLab)

“Detroit never died. It might have gone to sleep for a minute, but it never died.”

For our Travel Like You Live Here series, CityLab’s Alastair Boone asked two native Detroiters to give us their tips for sights, sounds, shopping, and good food in Motor City.

Imagine a black monument in every U.S. state and territory (Mic)

Is postmodernism a palate cleanser? (Curbed)

Maybe Uber and Lyft aren’t ruining the American city (Wired)

How homelessness surged in Los Angeles (Los Angeles Times)

What will “the least pedestrian-friendly” part of Denver look like in 10 years? (Denverite)

Laser scans reveal Mayan “megalopolis” (National Geographic)

