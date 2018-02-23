Navigator: City of Joy

We could all use some joy. So here’s a dispatch from NOLA—a city that has seen its troubles, but where the streets continue to be speckled with laughter, music, conversations, and color. Via my officemate/pal Linda Poon:

While the rest of America was transported to the wonders of Wakanda’s Golden City, I (physically) headed over to New Orleans. (It just so happens to be the home of Hannah Beachler, the visionary designer behind “Black Panther’s” fictional kingdom!)

When you’re there, it’s easy to forget that New Orleans, which serves as a backdrop for several TV shows and Hollywood films, isn’t a fictional city. Houses come in different hues: sky blue, mint green, and bubble gum pink. (The latter, I learned, is supposed to signify wealth). In City Park, a “Singing Oak”—a majestic Oak tree with strategically hung chimes—serenades those who sit under it, in harmony with the breeze. Tucked away in the Garden District is an unassuming shopping arcade that was built in the 1880s as a skating rink. At the height of the skating boom at that time, performers on wheels used to entertain scores of tourists passing by the city. So if I had to describe New Orleans with one word, it would have to be whimsical.

Now that I’m back in D.C., with its streak of miserable rain, I’m onto my next destination. This time, to an actual fictional place: Wakanda. No spoilers, please.