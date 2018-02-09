Navigator: PyeongChang or Pyeongchang

The Olympics offer up a lot of good stories, both about contestants who’ve broken barriers and the places in which the games are held. And Pyeongchang has a very good story.

The county, which is in one of the poorest districts of South Korea, is small, with 43,000 residents. In the past, it has been often been confused with the more well-known city of Pyongyang, on the other side of the militarized border in North Korea. In 2000, that prompted the far-flung South Korean town to capitalize the lowercase “c” in its name, the New York Times reported, in hopes of distinguishing itself. Sadly, it didn’t really take.

But now, the city’s third bid to host the Olympics has come through. And its residents are hoping that once the news crews leave, and the stadium is dismantled, some of that Olympics luck will keep them going.

By the way, if you didn’t catch the opening ceremony, you may have missed the grand gestures of geopolitical unity, the much-awaited return of Tonga’s shirtless flag bearer, Team Jamaica’s swagger, some choice body waves, that one kid who licked a TV camera, and the opening of a portal into another dimension. Here are some good GIFs to catch you up.

Reading List:

CityLab’s Laura Bliss wrote a deeply reported feature on WeWork—the co-working company she calls “the perfect manifestation of Millennial Id.” Here’s Laura, teasing out the tension in the company’s approach:

WeWork is trying to simultaneously build up its reputation as a coworking “community” for freelancers and as a headhunting and real estate platform for Fortune 500 companies. It’s hard to see how those two goals are compatible in the longterm, but if they are, we are headed for a pretty dystopic future of work. Case in point: Half of the first floor of South Williamsburg WeWork is dominated by a series of booths and counters where you can demo televisions and smartphones by Samsung. On one visit to this location, I met a WeWork member who worked for a gender-inclusive lingerie startup. She told me that she can feel “kind of small” in that space, but sometimes, after everyone’s gone home, she’ll pour herself a beer and curl up in a Samsung pod to watch a movie. “It’s a nice place to spend your time,” she said.

