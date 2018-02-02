A man walks by a Black Panther poster in 1990s Harlem.
"There is a Black Panther born in the ghetto every 20 minutes," Former Brooks Bakery, 113 East 125th St., Harlem, 1995. Camilo José Vergara

The Black Panther Party’s History of Urban Street Art

  1. Camilo José Vergara

The group’s Minister of Culture designed posters that were glued on the walls of decaying buildings in mostly black and Latino neighborhoods.

One day in 1969 while filming a mural across from the Black Panther Party’s Boston office in Roxbury, I was approached by three black youths. The mural depicted an egg cracking open and giving birth to a Black Panther—I thought they were coming to congratulate me for my interest in it.

Instead, a member of the group informed me that they were appropriating the movie camera “for the community.” When I refused to hand it to them I was punched and pushed to the ground. My first encounter with the Panthers only increased my interest in the ghettos in which they were active.

I was able to survey Black Panthers’ street graphics from the high point of the early 1970s, when they stood for black beauty, a respect for their African roots, anger at the police, self defense, and public service, all while exhibiting a unique style. They had moral authority as they risked their lives resisting arrest, taking over buildings, feeding children, and marching. Like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Black Panther Party opposed the Vietnam War. But unlike him, the Panthers advocated self defense and demanded reparations for centuries of slave labor.

Lower East Side graphics, 1977 (Camilo José Vergara)

To the Panthers, the police were “the pigs.” As their leaders were assassinated, imprisoned, and forced into exile, the Panthers’s visibility in the national media increased. In a nation distrustful of their political leaders, the young, articulate, and stylish Panthers became media celebrities. Emory Douglas, the Panthers’s Minister of Culture, designed posters that were glued on the walls of decaying buildings in mostly black and Latino neighborhoods. His work seemed designed for survival, gaining power as they were ripped and defaced.

Emory Douglas, Black Panthers posters, Lower East Side, 1970 (Camilo José Vergara)

The appeal of these posters was enhanced by the decay that surrounded them and by the advertisements and other revolutionary images placed next to them. The Panthers’ imagery reached a peak during the riots of the late 1960s and the early 1970s. Among the most memorable was a black and white poster on Manhatthan’s Lower East Side depicting Bobby Seale sitting on an electric chair placed over a beer add that said, “Beautiful.” Another poster of Seale showed him arms up breaking his chains—an image made even more haunting because of its placement next to a photograph of a ditch full of corpses from the Mi Lai Massacre.

Fred Hampton, Hoyne Ave. at W. Madison St., Chicago, 1989 (Camilo José Vergara)

In Chicago, the local leader Fred Hampton, assassinated in 1969 at the age of 21, outshines the national leaders. One mural on a crumbling brick wall along Hoyne Avenue, two blocks from where he was killed, depicts his face crying tears of blood.

After the end of the Vietnam War the Panthers’s imagery became part of murals depicting African American History in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Detroit, among others. Angela Davis and H. Rap Brown appeared in these murals in the company of MLK, Malcolm X, and local politicians.

Wall of Rick's Barbershop, 11th Ave. at West Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles, 2012 (Camilo José Vergara)

Then-party leader Huey Newton disbanded the party in 1982, but its legacy endures. The popularity of Black Panther murals has been influenced by historical developments such as the 1992 Rodney King verdict and the subsequent uprising. The owner of a hair salon located in a black neighborhood in Los Angeles, believing that the painting of a Panthers mural would indicate that his business was black-owned, allowed artist Noni Olabisi to paint “To Protect and Serve” on the wall. After the King trial, Hampton’s son, Fred Hampton Jr. (AKA “The Chairman”) was sent to prison for firebombing a Korean grocery store in Los Angeles. He was released in 2001 and has his own mural in Chicago near the site of his father's murder.

Black Power Mural, Lexington Ave., Harlem, 1970 (Camilo José Vergara)

The discovery of interview tapes with Black Panthers leadership by a Swedish television journalist lead to The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975, a documentary aired in 2011. To advertise the documentary, posters made to resemble the “Free Angela” portrait that appeared on the cover of a 1971 issue of Black Panther Manifesto were put up around Harlem. I found one of the posters ripped, showing a fragment of her screaming face emerging from a dark blue background, the word “people” spelled out above her head.

Black Panther poster by Emory Douglas, Lower East Side, NYC, 1970 (Camilo José Vergara)

The rediscovery of Douglas’s work has rekindled interest in Black Panther imagery. A LACMA exhibition in 2007 and a 2009 exhibition at the New Museum have lead to books and articles about Douglas’ work. The New Museum show inspired the painting of a mural featuring a boy yelling while selling copies of the Black Panther Party newspaper on East 122nd Street in Manhattan.

Remains of a poster inspired by a 1969 photograph of Angela Davies by Steven Shames.  5th Ave. at W. 125th St., Harlem, 2010 (Camilo José Vergara)

The early images with tears in their eyes and screaming mouths and their revolutionary texts seemed right against the backdrop of decay and abandonment. What I found uncanny, however, were playful details Douglas included in his works: the pink rifle being carried by a convict as he escapes from prison, the sparkle on H. Rap Brown sunglasses, and the two teeth on Angela Davis’ gaping mouth reminiscent of Alfred E. Newman.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. Transportation

    An 'Instant Bridge' Collapses Near Miami, and Many Questions Remain

    Florida International University’s new pedestrian bridge was state-of-the-art. On Thursday, the new span failed, killing four.

    1. John Surico
    2. Laura Bliss
  2. A young refugee from Kosovo stands in front of a map of Hungary with her teacher.
    Equity

    Who Maps the World?

    Too often, men. And money. But a team of OpenStreetMap users is working to draw new cartographic lines, making maps that more accurately—and equitably—reflect our space.

    1. Sarah Holder
  3. Transportation

    The Perfect Selfishness of Mapping Apps

    Apps like Waze, Google Maps, and Apple Maps may make traffic conditions worse in some areas, new research suggests.

    1. Alexis C. Madrigal
  4. Transportation

    The EU Is Giving Teens a Month of Free Train Travel Across Europe

    The cultural enrichment plan could change young lives, and maybe even revive the heyday of the Interrail train pass.

    1. Feargus O'Sullivan
  5. Life

    Amazon Go Might Kill More Than Just Supermarkets

    Supermarkets are community anchors. Amazon’s “just walk out” version embodies a disconcerting social transformation.

    1. Laura Bliss
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
Skip to content
Next Story in Life »