Navigator: Ode To The Dead Mall

This week, something different—or perhaps, intensely familiar—via my friend and colleague Mark Byrnes: Rockville’s White Flint Mall was a big deal in the D.C.-area when it opened up in 1977. But by the time this early-aughts Montgomery County teen was participating in the Mall Lifestyle, White Flint felt second-class to, say, the Montgomery Mall (now known as Westfield Montgomery), where the rich kids had cultivated a see-and-be-seen environment. To me and my fellow kids, White Flint’s food court design was not much more than a slightly outdated quirk at the turn of the century (This was before a e s t h e t i c was a thing.) But in 2015, artist Signe Pierce’s love of hedonistic neon brought her to this space that we had dismissed. Its illuminated geometric columns, pastel lighting, and seductive landscape mural made the cover of her 2015 photo zine, Dead Malls Go To Heaven. A year earlier it had been featured in a Gawker story aptly titled, “I Can’t Stop Looking at This Dead Mall’s Abandoned Food Court” with photographs by a D.C.-based artist.

About the Author Tanvi Misra @Tanvim

@Tanvim Feed Tanvi Misra is a staff writer for CityLab covering immigrant communities, housing, economic inequality, and culture. She also authors Navigator, a weekly newsletter for urban explorers (subscribe here). Her work also appears in The Atlantic, NPR, and BBC.