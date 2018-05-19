Navigator: Loneliness, Revisited

We're trying out a new Saturday time slot for Navigator, in time for weekend lounging. Let us know what you think.
And now, the good stuff: A number of you wrote back to me after I asked for your thoughts on the link between loneliness and geography. I wanted to share some excerpts:
Andrew Aldrich, Oakland:
Loneliness is not about being alone, really. It's about feeling a mismatch between oneself and one's environment.
The great question debated by philosophers of place is whether suburbia is, by nature, alienating. Does the “geography of nowhere”—places that are neither country nor city, and that look virtually identical to other such places, not just around the country but around the modern world, create souls that feel like ciphers in a technologically reproduced environment where they cannot feel fully alive? Reading or watching novels or movies that celebrate suburbia, one gets the feeling that that can't be the whole story. There is life in the suburbs. And yet, the ghost of Columbine must plague our thoughts about this. Has the culture of suburban modernity helped foster the alienation of young people?
Angela Conte, Santa Rosa:
Ali Amani, Kabul:
City life is always pretty fast-paced. There is a non stop cycle of competition, pressure, and mental stimulation directed towards the individual. Our physical, social, and mental capacities are limited and we cannot cope up with all the pressures in the long run; therefore, as a defense mechanism, we attempt to protect our individualities and isolate ourselves in the process.
