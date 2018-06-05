CityLab Daily: Is LEED Tough Enough?

Also: Watch the suburbs in today’s elections, and what Pyeongchang looks like after the Olympics.

*** What We're Following Silver and gold: In the past 20 years, the LEED rating system has reshaped architecture and real estate in the United States. The environmental building certification is now expected for high-end offices, and it's available for virtually any type of construction, including entire neighborhoods and cities. While it has inarguably changed the course of the building industry for the better, there's ongoing debate about how much energy it really saves and if stricter standards are in order. On CityLab: Is LEED Tough Enough for the Climate-Change Era? 'Burb watching: Eight states hold primary elections today, and the future of the House may be decided in the suburbs, according to a roundup by The New York Times. That's especially true in New Jersey, which both parties have called "the most suburban state in the country." Democrats have a plausible shot at all five House seats currently held by Republicans in the state.