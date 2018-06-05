CityLab Daily: Is LEED Tough Enough?

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Also: Watch the suburbs in today’s elections, and what Pyeongchang looks like after the Olympics.
***
Silver and gold: In the past 20 years, the LEED rating system has reshaped architecture and real estate in the United States. The environmental building certification is now expected for high-end offices, and it’s available for virtually any type of construction, including entire neighborhoods and cities. While it has inarguably changed the course of the building industry for the better, there’s ongoing debate about how much energy it really saves and if stricter standards are in order. On CityLab: Is LEED Tough Enough for the Climate-Change Era?
‘Burb watching: Eight states hold primary elections today, and the future of the House may be decided in the suburbs, according to a roundup by The New York Times. That’s especially true in New Jersey, which both parties have called “the most suburban state in the country.” Democrats have a plausible shot at all five House seats currently held by Republicans in the state.
Voters also go to the polls today in San Francisco’s closely watched mayoral race. Read CityLab’s coverage on what the unusual race says about the city’s progressive soul.
You don’t need an app to escape the digital rat race—just go outside. The chart above shows how Americans spend leisure time pretty poorly: a large majority goes to television, and I’d bet phones are eating into a lot of those other activities, like socializing and reading. Researchers from two North Carolina colleges recommend a better way to relax: by going on solitary expeditions in nature. That kind of solitude can help people improve their engagement with their work and community, and help them clear their minds. Read how alone time in nature is good for your mind and soul.
White flight returns, this time it’s from the suburbs (Governing)
An urbanist guide to children’s books (Streetsblog)
The rogue world of one of New York’s major trash haulers (ProPublica)
You can now wear the MTA’s masterpiece on your wrist (Fast Company)
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this newsletter misidentified the affiliation of the researchers recommending outdoor alone time. They are from two colleges, not Outward Bound.
Not all rural areas are declining: Some are thriving, while others are undergoing significant transitions.
What researchers found after analyzing data gathered from 20 million stops in North Carolina.
It’s not always big leaders with big plans.
The city’s latest move to limit vacation rentals could come in handy for other cities trying out their own regulations.
As they churn out the talent and technology that drive economic growth, universities also shape deepening urban inequality.