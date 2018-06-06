CityLab Daily: Will San Francisco’s Second Choice Become Mayor?

Also: Is it time to reconsider traffic stops? And the hidden forces that shape cities.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Who’s on first? San Francisco’s mayoral race was sure to deliver a “first” to City Hall, but the election might be historic for much wonkier reasons thanks to the city’s unusual ranked-choice voting system. London Breed, president of the city’s board of supervisors and the frontrunner leading up to the special election, outperformed her competitors by nearly 10 percentage points on first-choice votes, winning a 35 percent plurality.

But as the city tallies up second-choice votes, former state senator Mark Leno now narrowly leads Breed, 50.4 percent to 49.6 percent, as the San Francisco Chronicle reports. An alliance between the two runners-up payed off for Leno—he received the majority of second-choice votes from supporters of supervisor Jane Kim. The winner might not be announced for days, but if Leno wins, will San Francisco voters be upset that the candidate with a clear lead in first choice votes did not become mayor?