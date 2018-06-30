Navigator: Remembering Tony in Seoul

I got the notification telling me about his death just as my plane touched ground in San Francisco. I had been in Seoul for two weeks. It was a trip of firsts: first overseas assignment; first time being in a place where I didn’t speak the language. Unconsciously, perhaps, I followed Bourdain’s lead in Korea—eating with locals to understand the nuances of that rich culture. Along with the sizzling strips of mackerel and colorful bowls of bibimbap, I took in the social dynamics that played out around the table: The hospitality, as one friend laid out the utensils for the rest of the table; the show of respect, as the youngest person poured drinks for everyone else; the cultural pride, as my new friends taught me how to properly wrap pork belly inside a piece of fresh lettuce.
Looking back, I realized how much I'd learned fromBourdain just by watching him. Toexperience a new place as a traveler, and not merely a tourist, is about more than consuming. It’s about listening and learning.
Tanvi Misra is a staff writer for CityLab covering immigrant communities, housing, economic inequality, and culture. She also authors Navigator, a weekly newsletter for urban explorers (subscribe here). Her work also appears in The Atlantic, NPR, and BBC.