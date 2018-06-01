Navigator: Summer Readin’

I have a long summer reading list that I keep adding to and reshuffling. At the very top is Turner House by Angela Flournoy, which I’m reading at the moment.

The book tracks members of the Turner household, a large African-American family living in Detroit. It starts in 1958 with a haunting at the Turner house on Yarrow Street. The oldest Turner sibling, 14-year-old Cha-Cha, claims to have been attacked by a ghost in the middle of the night—triggering a pile-up of his hysterical siblings at his doorway. But his father, Francis, doesn’t buy his children’s account.

“There ain’t no haints in Detroit.”

But, of course there are—metaphorical ones, at the very least.

Detroit’s past hovers over the family. And Flournoy fleshes out the city’s history—the 1960s unrest, the white flight, the subsequent neglect—in the same delicate, but incisive way she does her characters’ individual stories. So far, I find the novel to be a refreshing lens through which to learn about Detroit—a city I’m fascinated by, but haven’t spent too much time in.