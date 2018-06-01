Navigator: Summer Readin’

I have a long summer reading list that I keep addingto and reshuffling. At the very top is Turner House by Angela Flournoy, which I’m reading at the moment.
The book tracks members of the Turner household, a large African-American family living in Detroit. It starts in 1958 with a haunting at the Turner house on Yarrow Street. The oldest Turner sibling, 14-year-old Cha-Cha, claims to have been attacked by a ghost in the middle of the night—triggering a pile-up of his hysterical siblings at his doorway. But his father, Francis, doesn’t buy his children’s account.
“There ain’t no haints in Detroit.”
But, of course there are—metaphorical ones, at the very least.
Detroit’s past hovers over the family. And Flournoy fleshes out the city’s history—the 1960s unrest, the white flight, the subsequent neglect—in the same delicate, but incisive way she does her characters’ individual stories. So far, I find the novel to be a refreshing lens through which to learn about Detroit—a city I’m fascinated by, but haven’t spent too much time in.
What we’ve been writing:
CityLab’s Linda Poon is in Seoul, South Korea, with a team of student journalists. Check out her dispatch about Seoul’s pink-clad, yogurt-delivery aunties who whizz around town in motorized carts. Get on the Seoul-train (heh) for the rest of our coverage here.
Despite how it’s often portrayed, Appalachia is complicated, nuanced, and diverse. I loved episode four of NPR’s Embedded: Coal Stories, which dug into the history and complexities of race in the region with a simple story: how two young best friends—one black and one white, one a Trump critic and one a Trump supporter, one a coal miner and one struggling to find a steady job—are navigating the immense changes happening here.
Tanvi Misra is a staff writer for CityLab covering immigrant communities, housing, economic inequality, and culture. She also authors Navigator, a weekly newsletter for urban explorers (subscribe here). Her work also appears in The Atlantic, NPR, and BBC.