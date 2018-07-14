Navigator: ‘Les Bleus’ From the Banlieues

  Tanvi Misra

This week, I decided to become interested in the football World Cup. I know, I know: there’s only one game left. But it’s, like, the best one, right?

I typically stay away from sports for the same reason I stay away from religion and nationalism: I have just never really felt any of these things. That’s despite (and perhaps because of) the fact that I’ve always been surrounded by people who have felt strongly about a team, a god, or a country over another. I get that it’s one way for people to express their identification with a place—That’s my city’s team; those are my people—but to me, a lot of sports-related fervor seems arbitrary and overly tribalistic. That’s why I’ve only been following the FIFA World Cup so far on Twitter, which seemed like a safe distance.

France’s ascent in the tournament has, however, caught my attention. I don’t have any real ties to the country as a whole—in fact, I tend to disfavor former colonizers in global sporting events on principle—but I have realized that I care about its players. I’ve reported in some of the banlieues of Paris, suburbs that aren’t far from where many of them—including the formidable Kylian Mbappé—come from. These are areas that have, in many ways, been stigmatized by French policy, and its residents of immigrant background—especially Muslim ones from former colonies—continue to be treated as the other. It’s as if they cannot be French enough.

It’s ironic then, as Clint Smith notes in The New Yorker, that it’s these black and brown young men who dominate the field in their blue kits, taking the nation to victory. These are the Frenchest of the French, the true faces of the country—and yet, many in the French establishment have not accepted that. So while I don’t subscribe to the “us vs. them” aspect of sports, let’s just say I will feel something if the banlieusards win this one.

The young members of Bondy Football Club watching Mbappé in the France vs. Belgium match. (Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images)

An audio recommendation from me: This episode of The New Yorker Radio Hour follows writer Carmen Maria Machado—a favorite of mine—in a stroll through her hometown farmers’ market. It also features jazz musician Kamasi Washington and a report on extreme downhill bike racing in the heart of the Navajo Nation. “That’s my horse, it takes me places,” Vincent Salabye, one of the bikers says in the episode.”That's how my mind-set is, just trying to explore the lands I always grew up on.”

