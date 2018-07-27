Navigator: Zen City

Hello, and happy weekend!

Once again, I’m writing this on the train from D.C. to New York, as in-between landscapes zoom by. I love writing on trains and buses and airports. Sometimes these places are flurries of activity, but I don’t mind. The buzz has a white noise effect on me, balancing the chaos inside my brain. When I feel completely out of sync, though, I appreciate the zen of a quiet spot in a park or an empty corner of a museum. As CityLab has written before, cities are made up of energetic and still moments—and the really good ones offer their residents enough of both.

I’m curious: What are your favorite spots to decompress? These could be places you go to people watch, or to relish a book in solitude. Hit me up at tmisra@theatlantic.com.

What we’ve been writing:

“The rude welcome to the Postal Service quickly taught me mail delivery is no leisurely stroll through the neighborhood, dismantling the idyllic image of a smiling Mr. McFeeley handing out birthday cards in ‘Mister Rogers’ neighborhood.’” ¤ RIP, Jonathan Gold—L.A.’s culinary flaneur. ¤ A local news station made over, and moved into, Omaha’s abandoned train station. ¤ The missed opportunities inside the skyscraper in Skyscraper. ¤ Why won’t London’s night czar save Hackney’s night life? ¤ The saving of Cairo, Illinois. ¤

(Martha Park/CityLab)

What we’ve been taking in:

America’s new Ellis Island. (New York Times) ¤ “It’s 1:13 pm on a Sunday in Los Angeles, and four dozen women in knee pads are snaked around one another on the floor in the fetal position.” (Time) ¤ Examining Indian masculinity, by photographing barber shop haircuts. (Scroll.in) ¤ How Mohawk ironworkers put their stamp on New York City. (6sqft) ¤ The science behind that distinctive thrift store smell. (New York Times) ¤ Hamilton, Missouri: The Disneyland of Quilting. (Forbes)  ¤ “But I don’t want to live in a spaceship.” (n + 1) ¤ A love (-hate) letter to Seattle. (Seattle Times) ¤ The story behind “& Sons” signage. (Mel) ¤

View from the ground:

@aesthetvck illuminated an off-the-beaten-path moment in Chicago; @homageproject documented the busy bike lanes of Osaka; @kumar_k_ravi photographed a tight alleyway in Indore; and @gigionearth captured the immense tallness of the Toronto City Hall.

You won’t see Navigator in your inbox on August 10, because I’ll be on vacation then. But I’ll be back in a month, hopefully with some good stories to share!

Over and out,

Tanvi

