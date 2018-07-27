Navigator: Zen City

Once again, I’m writing this on the train from D.C. to New York, as in-between landscapes zoom by. I love writing on trains and buses and airports. Sometimes these places are flurries of activity, but I don’t mind. The buzz has a white noise effect on me, balancing the chaos inside my brain. When I feel completely out of sync, though, I appreciate the zen of a quiet spot in a park or an empty corner of a museum. As CityLab haswritten before, cities are made up of energetic and still moments—and the really good ones offer their residents enough of both.
I’m curious: What are your favorite spots to decompress? These could be places you go to people watch, or to relish a book in solitude. Hit me up at tmisra@theatlantic.com.
Tanvi Misra is a staff writer for CityLab covering immigrant communities, housing, economic inequality, and culture. She also authors Navigator, a weekly newsletter for urban explorers (subscribe here). Her work also appears in The Atlantic, NPR, and BBC.