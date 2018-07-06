Reminder to everyone lost in their screens and headphones on public transportation: You are really here.

Big D, a friend who asked to remain anonymous (for reasons that will soon become clear), saunters onto the New York City subway’s A train. Her ears are firmly ensconced in Beats by Dr. Dre, reggae blasting at high volume; there’s a subtle dance in her step and unanswered DMs lighting up her iPhone. Soon she’s transported into her private world, where the other 5 million daily subway passengers dissolve. The music is loud and she is lost in her online life. Thus distracted, she lets one rip.

“Girl,” she says with a laugh, “I forgot where I was!”

But as the aromatic evidence permeates her immediate surroundings, she’s reminded, with stinging embarrassment, that she is here, not virtually, but actually.



Big D’s fart—one of the more benign costs of sacrificing real for virtual sociality—made me think about how behavior in public spaces has changed in recent years. Before the era of smartphones and earbuds, if you needed to ask someone on the train if you’d accidentally hopped onto the B rather than the D, you didn’t have to scan dozens of faces before finding a passenger without headphones—the quintessential tell for “don’t talk to me.” In the summer of 2002, when I first arrived in NYC, when you kindly said, “excuse me” to someone wearing a big-ass bag that kept bumping your back, they’d actually hear you and make the necessary adjustment. A casual conversation struck up with a stranger about the novel in your hand was far more likely. Even when people are unplugged these days, the smartphone has created an atmosphere of unapproachability on the subway that imbues the entire experience with a strained ability (and lack of desire) to connect in real life. It may seem trivial and silly, but this could have big social implications, according to experts.



Nicholas Carr, the author of The Shallows: What the Internet Is Doing to Our Brains , reminds me that since its inception in the late 1860s, the subway—and the train before it—forced strangers to huddle close together in tight quarters, which engendered a whole new set of social codes and unspoken rules by which to navigate the discomfort of sharing space with unknown individuals. “People have always been socially withdrawn on public transportation,” Carr says, referencing the still-common practice of reading newspapers, books and magazines to fill the time and avoid interaction. “People like to be insulated in that environment. You don’t even like to make eye contact with others on the subway. It’s a defense.”



The smartphone, however, has provided a powerful new distancing tool. “People, more and more, are retreating from the actual social space where others exist as real beings into this virtual one where people exist as messages and photographs,” he says, warning about the dangers of our disembodied connections. “When you retreat from the physical world, you retreat from appreciating people in their full dimensionality and humanity. Instead, you deal with people as bits of media floating around, pieces of text and photographs.”

Her advice? Defy the modern urban impulse to “write the body out of the equation.” And that has serious social consequences. Pundits frequently pontificate about how the anonymity and virtuality of social media has facilitated the erosion of civility that has so consumed our national conversation. One famous study found that generations raised online are as much as 40 percent less empathetic than previous ones . As we so often witness in the age of Trump, that empathy gap may be challenging our ability to connect and cohere as a society despite our differences. “We develop empathy by reading the body language of others,” says Julie M. Albright, a sociologist at the University of Southern California and author of the forthcoming Left to Their Own Devices: How Digital Natives Are Reshaping the American Dream . “Staring at screens means less time—hence less experience—looking at others’ faces and reading body language.”

Social critic Giles Slade, author of The Big Disconnect: The Story of Technology and Loneliness , agrees. “We have much less practice in interacting with other human beings, and with lower levels of interpersonal skill comes much more confrontation,” he says.