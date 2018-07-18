Credits for the 1957 CBS airing of The Day Called ‘X’ list the cast as “the people of the city of Portland, Oregon.” City officials, including the mayor, got lead roles.

Portland, Oregon, was already a television star a half century before Portlandia. On December 8, 1957, CBS aired The Day Called ‘X’, a documentary style dramatization showing the city responding to an impeding nuclear attack from Soviet bombers arcing over Alaska.

The 27-minute film opens with wailing air raid sirens wailing and Portland’s mayor speeding to an emergency headquarters. It then cuts to an introduction by actor Glenn Ford, who sets the serious tone and provides the narrative voice-over. Viewers see the beginning of “an average day in an average American city,” with paper routes, breakfast routines, men at work, and kindergarteners in their classroom. Five and a half minutes into the film—at 10:32 am on a clear sunny day—the news breaks that bombers are a little more than three hours away.

Portland springs into action: City workers know their jobs, hospitals evacuate, children hurry home from school, a mom calmly packs four kids into her sedan to head beyond the radiation zone. Downtown empties as drivers follow the rules and traffic flows smoothly outward at a steady 15 mph. The story cuts periodically to the operations center where police, fire, engineering, and health officials share updates. The story ends three hours after it starts—the sirens sound again, evacuation stops, and people take cover with bombers supposedly overhead, leaving viewers to contemplate what might happen next to a city “the size of Hiroshima.”

Portland had already shown its enthusiasm for civil defense. Two years earlier the city and state had staged the preparedness drill Operation Greenlight, which provided a template for the 1957 script. On September 27, 1955, 101,000 Portlanders evacuated 1,000 blocks in the center of the city and headed for dispersed reception centers as they followed flashing green traffic lights that marked escape routes. The exercise mobilized medical personnel, highway crews, and emergency responders at staging centers 20-30 miles outside the city center and even designated the number of evacuees that would be assigned to each Oregon county.