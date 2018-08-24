Navigator: The Return of ‘Risky’ Play

In New Delhi, we didn’t really have playgrounds in public spaces—at least not when I was growing up. Still, around 5 p.m. in our neighborhood, all the kids would spill out into the streets and claim territory: a swath of the grassy zone in the middle, a section of the parking lot, or the alleyway behind the apartment complexes. We’d play unattended—free to transform the sole big Banyan tree into a whole enchanted forest; the parking lot into a professional badminton court; and the alleyway into an “obstacle course” to race our bikes through.

The American playground, when I first visited as a child, was a stark contrast. I remember walking tentatively onto a rubberized floor of one near my parent’s friends’ house in Long Island, and wondering if I’d stepped onto the skin of a basketball.

It was fascinating, therefore, to write about a recent push against the cookie-cutter playground by many child development experts, parents, and play activists around the world. They are arguing for the need to rethink what “risk” looks like, and question whether it’s actually good for kids when it is completely removed. Check it out here and let me know what you think at tmisra@theatlantic.com.