Chicago, After Rahm

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel with his wife, Amy Rule, at Barack Obama's second inauguration in 2013. Pool/Reuters

Campaign insiders offer clues to the reasons for Emanuel’s startling announcement that he won’t seek reelection as mayor. (Others just say “good riddance.”)

On September 7, 2010, Chicago Mayor Richard Daley—the “mayor for life”—announced he would not be seeking reelection to his 7th term in office. On Tuesday, his successor, Rahm Emanuel, made the same move. In a press conference Tuesday morning, he abruptly announced that he was throwing in the towel after his two terms were up, even though he has already raised millions in campaign funds. “The time has come to make another tough choice,” Emanuel said at Chicago’s city hall, flanked by his wife, Amy Rule. “This has been the job of a lifetime, but it's not the job for a lifetime.” The announcement came as a surprise even to insiders, and raised several questions—some to do with Emanuel himself, and others with the fate of the city he oversaw during two tumultuous terms in office. First up: So why’d he do it? And why now? Well, for one, his prospects in this mayoral race were starting to look pretty bleak. According to Tom Bowen, who served as Emanuel’s deputy campaign manager in 2011 and the director of his political action committee until 2013, there had long been signs that this election was going to be a hard one for Emanuel. After Donald Trump took the presidency and Republican Bruce Rauner won the gubernatorial seat in Illinois, Chicago seemed as if it might be ready for a change. “It's not a great environment for any incumbent,” he said. “Voters were clearly very frustrated.”

“Obviously the guy’s got $10 million dollars in his campaign war chest, so he's going to be a player moving forward,” said Ron Holmes, a political strategist in Chicago with ten years of experience in Illinois politics. The race for the future of his office, meanwhile, is turning into an open rush. The already-large pool of candidates is about to get bigger, with more and more city officials expressing interest in throwing their names in the hat. Although it’s much too early to say who is likely to emerge as the frontrunner in the 2019 race, some point to Lori Lightfoot—a progressive, female candidate of color with criminal justice credentials—as a candidate with the right profile. The bottom line is that Chicago is hungry for someone who can offer a vision for the future of the city that is clearly different from Emanuel’s, but also stands strong on its own, experts said. This candidate will need to have the infrastructure in place to organize, to rally the support of Chicago’s diverse voting blocs, and to strengthen the city from the bottom up. “I think what voters in Chicago want is similar to what they want nationally—they want things to be better; They want their government to look like them and to reflect their values,” said Bowen. “So it’ll take someone offering a progressive vision, but a vision that’s different from what’s gotten them into that mess.”