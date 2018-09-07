Navigator: A Very Silly, Very Serious Map Debate

Angela Chen, a science journalist at The Verge alerted CityLab to a raging debate on the internet—or at least, on this one Tumblr page. The urgent question: WHAT IS THE RIGHT CARTOGRAPHIC REPRESENTATION OF THE AREA WHERE JASON DERULO KNOWS WHAT GIRLS WANT?
But the mattress has always been so much more than a space for sleep. “It’s where most people, after all, were conceived and born; where they lay convalescing from illness, made love, and where they died,” said Ekirch of the world’s historical obsession with the bed.
Chengdu, China: The city that has “emerged as the proving ground for a new generation of Chinese hip-hop artists.” (Guernica) ¤ This is your grandmother’s couch. (Collectors Weekly) ¤ “We are African-American chefs who have come to Ghana to learn about the cooking of our ancestors.” (Bon Appetit) ¤ In defense of men who love minivans.(Mel) ¤ The invisible migrants in Dubai’s vegetable market. (Popula) ¤ Two tribal women from India, two very different fates. (The New Yorker)¤
Tanvi Misra is a staff writer for CityLab covering immigrant communities, housing, economic inequality, and culture. She also authors Navigator, a weekly newsletter for urban explorers (subscribe here). Her work also appears in The Atlantic, NPR, and BBC.
A data-driven “neighborhood of the future” masterminded by a Google corporate sibling, the Quayside project could be a milestone in digital-age city-building. But after a year of scandal in Silicon Valley, questions about privacy and security remain.