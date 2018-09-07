Navigator: A Very Silly, Very Serious Map Debate

Today, something different.

Angela Chen, a science journalist at The Verge alerted CityLab to a raging debate on the internet—or at least, on this one Tumblr page. The urgent question: WHAT IS THE RIGHT CARTOGRAPHIC REPRESENTATION OF THE AREA WHERE JASON DERULO KNOWS WHAT GIRLS WANT?

Let me explain. In his 2013 hit, “Talk dirty to me,” Mr. Derulo posits:

“’Cause I know what the girl them need,

New York to Haiti.”

And then later:

“I know what the girl them want,

London to Taiwan”

So, what would this proportion of the world where Mr. Derulo claims to know what girls want look like on a map? Two theories emerge. The first:

And the alternative:

Click through the Tumblr post to analyze the arguments and weigh in. Or, do you have a different theory? Let me know at tmisra@theatlantic.com. Next up: Ludacris.