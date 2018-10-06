Gritty, devourer of worlds. Matt Slocum/AP

How a Philadelphia hockey mascot become a symbol of resistance for an angry time.

Well, that escalated quickly. On Monday, September 24, the Philadelphia Flyers revealed its new costumed mascot, a 7-foot-tall orange hellion named Gritty. Early reviews threatened to be as inauspicious as those that greeted the weird snake-with-legs mascot that Philadelphia’s soccer team recently debuted. What was this fuzzy eldritch horror, whose googly eyes and maniacal grin seemed engineered to unnerve rather than delight young NHL fans? Critics from across America immediately showered hate on the carrot-colored creature. “Flyers’ new mascot is met with universal ridicule,” blared headlines. But—like the president he would soon be compared to—Gritty found a way to turn on his tormenters and forge their ridicule into a mighty weapon. After a barrage of negative national media coverage, the city rallied around him. If there’s one thing that unites Philadelphians, it’s a good war with everyone else in the country.

But the NHL is hardly known as a bastion of progressive sentiment, and there are probably plenty of conservative Flyers fans who are not enthused about the radicalization of the team’s mascot. It’s probably only a matter of time until his image is appropriated by pro-Trump factions as well. Perhaps that’s appropriate; Gritty should transcend ideology. In today’s hyper-politicized climate, where everything is culture war, can this orange beastie be one aspect of American life that can loved, feared, and consumed by all? Can Gritty be an obscene fuzz-beast horror for everyone? The future is uncertain; the war for Gritty’s soul has just begun. As the man with the fresh Gritty tattoo says: Chaos reigns.