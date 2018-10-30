Watch the Live Stream for CityLab Detroit, Day 2

Follow along with the global meeting of city leaders, scholars, designers, and journalists.

Every year, The Atlantic, the Aspen Institute, and Bloomberg Philanthropies hold a global meeting for urban and community leaders. This year’s convening is happening now in Detroit, where the focus is on how cities can create equitable opportunity.

Among this year’s participants are Mayors Mike Duggan of Detroit, Jenny Durkan of Seattle, Giorgos Kaminis of Athens, and a host of other city officials, scholars, designers, and innovators. Also on Tuesday’s itinerary: Sidewalk Labs CEO Dan Doctoroff on his prototype for the urban future. And Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs on the universal basic income experiment.

Key panels and discussions for day 2 of the convening are being streamed live, below. Tuesday’s watch time runs from 9 a.m. eastern time to about 1:30 p.m.