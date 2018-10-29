Watch the live stream to follow along with the global meeting of city leaders, scholars, designers, and innovators.

Every year, The Atlantic, the Aspen Institute, and Bloomberg Philanthropies hold a global meeting for urban and community leaders. This year’s convening is happening now in Detroit, where the focus is on how cities can create equitable opportunity.

Among this year’s participants are Mayors Mike Duggan of Detroit, Jenny Durkan of Seattle, Giorgos Kaminis of Athens, and a host of other city officials, scholars, designers, and innovators. Also on Monday’s itinerary: How do you design cinematic worlds for films like Black Panther? And how is the MIT Media Lab using city sounds to create the “Opera of the Future?”

Key panels and discussions are being streamed live, below. Monday’s watch time runs from 9 a.m. eastern time to about 5:30 p.m.