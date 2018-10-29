Welcome to CityLab Detroit

  1. CityLab

Watch the live stream to follow along with the global meeting of city leaders, scholars, designers, and innovators.

Every year, The Atlantic, the Aspen Institute, and Bloomberg Philanthropies hold a global meeting for urban and community leaders. This year’s convening is happening now in Detroit, where the focus is on how cities can create equitable opportunity.

Among this year’s participants are Mayors Mike Duggan of Detroit, Jenny Durkan of Seattle, Giorgos Kaminis of Athens, and a host of other city officials, scholars, designers, and innovators. Also on Monday’s itinerary: How do you design cinematic worlds for films like Black Panther? And how is the MIT Media Lab using city sounds to create the “Opera of the Future?”

Key panels and discussions are being streamed live, below. Monday’s watch time runs from 9 a.m. eastern time to about 5:30 p.m.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. A group of young adults making very silly faces. So called "adulting classes" have sprung up to teach life skills to Millennials.
    Life

    I Took ‘Adulting Classes’ for Millennials

    Inside the curious cottage industry devoted to teaching young adults how to act like grown-ups.

    1. Andrew Zaleski
  2. Life

    Investors Are Readying for a Housing Price Spike in the Amazon HQ2 City

    Already, real estate investors are making plans for the inevitable influx of workers and the corresponding leap in the housing market when Amazon selects its HQ2.

    1. Sarah Holder
  3. The De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill-on-Sea, U.K., is a work of Modernist architecture not unlike TB facilities of the same era.
    Design

    How the Tuberculosis Epidemic Influenced Modernist Architecture

    Light, air, and hygiene were not just aesthetic preoccupations of the early Modernists: They were the best treatment for tuberculosis at the time.

    1. Elizabeth Yuko
  4. Transportation

    Durham’s Plan to ‘Nudge’ Drivers Out of Cars

    Behavioral science strategies like offering prizes are getting people into public transit.

    1. Laura Bliss
  5. Life

    Taipei’s Mayor Will Destroy You With His New Rap Video

    Mayor Ko Wen-je just dropped a trap song with one simple message: “Do things right.”

    1. Linda Poon
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
Skip to content
Next Story in Life »