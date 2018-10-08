Goodbye, Columbus Day

For now, the Christopher Columbus statue in Manhattan's Columbus Circle isn't going anywhere. Bebeto Matthews/AP

How cities turned against a controversial holiday.

After vandals repeatedly targeted a statue of Columbus that stood in the lobby of San Jose City Hall, the city voted to remove the statue, though no alternative site for it could be found. “No matter what, I think that we’re going to insult somebody,” councilman Johnny Khamis told the San Jose Mercury News. What about the parades? Many cities that have eliminated Columbus Day itself have maintained one hallmark of the holiday: the parade. In Denver, for example, the Columbus Day Parade goes on, two days before the holiday that no longer bears Columbus’ name. But not without protests. The city has a particularly volatile history of Columbus Day Parade protests. In 1992, Denver’s parade was cancelled mere minutes before it was scheduled to start as 500 protesters descended on its site. In 2007, 75 protesters were arrested outside the parade. Activists have also targeted Columbus Day parades in New York City and Pittsburgh.

Efforts to cancel or rebrand Columbus Day parades are typically resisted by cities’ Italian-American communities. The original promoters of the holiday, after all, were Italian immigrants of the early 20th century, who faced intense discrimination. Angelo Noce, a first-generation Italian immigrant in Denver, convinced state lawmakers to adopt Columbus Day in 1907; federal recognition of the holiday came in 1937, following lobbying by the Knights of Columbus. The Knights, a major Catholic fraternal organization, remain big Columbus Day boosters, not surprisingly. Today, this fraught holiday gets a complicated schedule: A mixed assortment of schools and workplaces are closed. Most schools and local businesses are open, while federal and many state offices are shuttered. Post offices are closed, but not all banks, and it’s business as usual for the stock market and the NASDAQ. Here in the District of Columbia, it’s a day off for many workers—including those at CityLab: Our offices are closed. Call back tomorrow.