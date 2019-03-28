It is often said that art feeds the soul. But culture and the arts also fuel the economy directly: The arts contribute more than $800 billion a year to U.S. economic output, amounting to more than 4 percent of GDP.

That figure is based on detailed data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (part of the Department of Commerce) and the National Endowment for the Arts, summarized in a report released earlier this month.The report tracks the aggregate performance of 35 key arts-and-culture fields, including broadcasting, movies, streaming, publishing, the performing arts, arts-related retail, and more.

The contribution of the arts to America’s economy is equivalent to nearly half of Canada’s total GDP, and bigger than the economic output of Sweden or Switzerland. Indeed, the arts account for more of U.S. GDP than industries such as construction, transportation, and agriculture. And they have been growing much faster than the economy as a whole. Over the three-year period spanning 2014 through 2016, the average annual growth rate for the arts was 4.2 percent, compared to a 2.2 percent growth rate for the entire American economy.

The powerful arts-and-culture industry is export-based. In 2016, the United States ran a $25 billion trade surplus for artistic and cultural goods and services, driven by its exports of movies, television programs, video games, and more. That is more than 10 times the amount from a decade earlier; the trade surplus in the arts was just $2 billion in 2006.

More than 5 million Americans work in the arts-and-culture economy. After sliding during the Great Recession, employment in the sector rebounded alongside the larger recovery, and it produced more than 200,000 new jobs between 2009 and 2016. In 2016, arts-and-culture employment generated nearly $400 billion in wages.

Also, consumer spending on the arts is up, both in real terms and as a percent of all consumer spending, over the past couple of decades.