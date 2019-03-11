In 2017, volunteers cleaned up nearly 374,000 pieces of trash, most of which were plastic.

Garbage hardly makes for a good Instagram backdrop.

But over the weekend, the #trashtag challenge had people across the globe posing with heaps of trash bags. One of the initial prompts, posted on Saturday in the “wholesome memes” subreddit, challenged people to take before-and-after shots of areas in dire need of a good cleaning. The post, which the Redditor aimed at “bored teens,” featured a meme of two photos: one of a guy sitting in a landscape full of litter, and another of him standing triumphantly next to eight garbage bags and a shovel.

Friends took to the beaches, picking up piles of cans and plastic bottles. Volunteers gathered to clean up their local parks and rivers, while others tackled the trash alone.

Usually I’m against doing good deeds just to post it online but in the case of #trashtag i am 100% for it, if that’s what it takes.

Good people are good. pic.twitter.com/VGqkDEhFuE — Megan (@bacon_N_megs) March 10, 2019

Some even did their part in between other pre-planned activities: One family cleaned up trash on the side of the road during their trip.

I don't have a before-and-after picture, but here's a couple of pictures of me with my family picking up trash from the road side whenever we made a rest stop. #trashtag pic.twitter.com/TygYf2dM13 — Adhiti (@frizhbee) March 10, 2019

Another did so while taking break from snorkeling in Indonesia:

During snorkeling break. This one was in Cemara Besar island, Central Java, Indonesia. There are still many plastics, but at least I try #trashtag pic.twitter.com/EsksmF0W5q — karinadiana (@karinadiana) March 11, 2019

It’s not an entirely new; #trashtag was first promoted in 2016 by the camping company UCO—though they don’t seem to have a connection with its latest revival. The challenge, which has generated numerous photos alongside hundreds of thousands of likes and mentions on Reddit, Instagram, and Twitter, was a welcome change in many ways. It’s a departure from recent weird internet trends that had youngsters eating Tide Pods and spoonfuls of cinnamon, and parents panicking over a viral hoax. It’s also a marked departure from the concern some environmentalists have that our desire for the perfect outdoorsy Instagram shot may be ruining the natural landscape. And as far as hashtag activism goes, #trashtag was one of those rare social media movements that actually translated to real, instant change on the ground—even if some were only doing it for bragging rights.