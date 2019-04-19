Who’s Really Buying Property in San Francisco?

Historically, the south side of the city was racially and ethnically mixed, a patchwork of different communities brought by the work that has pulsed through the city, as well as the home of the nation’s most prominent queer community. But as industrial work trickled out of the city, the tech industry moved in, bringing highly educated white people who make lots of money into formerly working-class areas. As shipping once pressed the city up close to the bay, the capital flowing out of tech has exerted serious southeasterly pressure on a city that long concentrated its wealth on the north side.

Fascinatingly, Kahramaner could even list the number of buyers from each tech company. They were concentrated in the older tech firms. The top five makes sense: Google, Apple, Salesforce, Facebook, LinkedIn. What’s missing from the top of the list are all the soon-to-IPO San Francisco companies. His data show that their workers purchased only 37 homes in 2018 among all seven of the SF firms. By and large, their money is still on the sidelines of the real-estate market.

Which might be the worst news for San Francisco’s housing market. The amount of cash that will be flowing out of these IPOs absolutely dwarfs any previous IPO cycle. Kahramaner estimated the total valuation of the biggest IPOs to be at least $250 billion. A decent fraction of that will end up in the hands of employees. After talking with some investors, his team created a rough hypothetical “cap table,” which describes how much money various employees might make, depending on when they were hired. Using this model, Kahramaner estimated that 5,000 new buyers will be entering the market, and his team attempted to show at what price points they’d be able to buy. He foresees 3,885 new buyers looking for houses under $3 million, in a market in which less than 6,000 homes total sell per year. At the top end, it gets even crazier—with more than a thousand buyers looking from $3 million on up.

If you’re a Bay resident like me, you have probably reached the stage of reading a real-estate story where you’re hyperventilating into a bag in between vertigo spells. You imagine all these IPO money explosions resonating together, the blast racing out of SOMA, reaching your neighborhood and pricing everyone out as you become part of a secondary explosion, racing 10, 20 miles further out to El Cerrito, Richmond, San Mateo, Fremont, Vallejo, pushing people there outwards to Fresno, Austin, Portland, Denver.

You can picture the longer commute, feel the rent going up, the people getting pushed out of their homes one way or another. People fight simple neighborhood improvements because to be desirable is to be devoured.

But while in individual neighborhoods, the IPOs will create intense pressure on prices, as a whole, these IPOs will probably leave only a small, but detectable mark on the overall Bay Area housing market.

For example, the market in Marin has appreciated, but it’s remarkably removed from San Francisco and Silicon Valley because public transportation there is limited. “It’s not like every day the phone rings and the guy on the other end of the line is like, “Hey, I’m a new millionaire,” Rob Spinosa, a VP of mortgage lending at Guaranteed Rate in Marin County. “We’re not seeing that.”

Kat Carroll, an agent with Compass Real Estate, works in San Francisco and the peninsula that contains Silicon Valley. “The peninsula, though we’ve had a strong spring, does not have the same kind of frenzied energy,” she said. “I don’t think the IPOs are going to affect down there the way they might in San Francisco.”

The most comprehensive academic study of the effects of IPOs on local housing prices, which studied every IPO between 1993 and 2017, found that prices within 10 miles of a company’s headquarters rose just 1.8 percent in the run-up to and aftermath of the public debuts relative to surrounding areas. Now, conditions are a bit unprecedented, in the sense that so many companies from such a small part of the region are about to go public. And even 2 percent change in a huge area is kind of a shocker to an economist. “We thought of [the effect] as something big,” Barney Hartman-Glaser, the IPO study’s co-author and a UCLA economist, told me. “Something bigger and, given our methodology, we wouldn’t have believed it.”

It’s also possible that these IPOs could turn out to work differently than ones in the past. For one, the companies have been around longer, so early employees of Uber, for example, have had a chance to cash out. “I would say that everyone took at least some part in that,” said Josh Mohrer, the former GM for Uber in New York, who now runs several Uber alum organizations. More of the companies’ shares are also held by major investors who put money in late than in previous IPOs, too. Or maybe a major global economic recession will send tech share prices tumbling and postpone this flood of money coming into the real-estate market.

But if the current trends hold, San Francisco will remain the poster child for the economic effects of tech companies taking control of urban areas. The interconnections of the global economy are sometimes difficult to see, but not in this case.

Planner and author Samuel Stein traced the role real estate plays in the modern metropolis in his book, Capital City. Wealth that works like San Francisco’s—globally derived, locally applied—is common now. But nowhere matches this city’s collision between the dematerialized economies of finance and technology with land, the need for shelter, the concept of home, and a place that so many loved when they could afford to live there.

“The force behind these trends is the growing centrality of urban real estate to capital’s global growth strategy. The price of land becomes a central economic determinate and a dominant political issue,” Stein wrote. “The clunky term ‘gentrification’ becomes a household word and displacement an everyday fact of life. Housing becomes a globally traded financial asset, creating the conditions for synchronized bubbles and crashes.”

Except in San Francisco, the bubble just seems to keep growing, and no one who loves or hates that can quite figure out how it might stop.

This post originally appeared on The Atlantic.